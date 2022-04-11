ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Lease roundup: Co-working company doubles down on downtown West Palm Beach

By Lidia Dinkova
therealdeal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuest Workspaces I Northbridge Centre | West Palm Beach. Coworking operator Quest Workspaces expanded its space in the Northbridge Centre in downtown West Palm Beach. Quest Workspaces leased 13,164 square feet on the fourth floor, in addition to the 12,783 square feet the company already occupies in the building at 515...

therealdeal.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
GULF SHORES, AL
iheart.com

CORGI FALLS OVERBOARD FROM YACHT IN FLORIDA,THEN SWIMS 7 MILES TO SHORE

A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident’s yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
New York City, NY
City
Coral Gables, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Doral, FL
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Daily Mail

Virginia home listed for $800,000 in cash warns the new owner won't have any access to the lower level and can't even view it - because another person will be LIVING there with NO LEASE

An $800,000 home has hit the market in Fairfax, Virginia — and it comes with its very own squatter. The listing for the five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has baffled social media users with its bizarre warning that any buyer will have to agree to have someone living on the lower level — with no lease.
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

This Panama Luxury Private Island Resort Didn’t Have a Beach. So It Created an ‘Overwater’ One.

Click here to read the full article. What do you do when your private island retreat is missing a beach? If you’re hotelier Dan Behm, you build one yourself. The former tech exec, who opened the Bocas Bali resort in Panama last September, has just added what he claims is the world’s first “elevated beach” to the exclusive Frangipani Island in Bocas Del Toro. “When we were first introduced to the private island I needed a little convincing to see past the absence of a white sand beach, but the island had everything else and some things I didn’t even know I...
LIFESTYLE
mansionglobal.com

On Florida’s Gold Coast, a Beachfront Mansion Channels the Italian Renaissance

Mar Pietra is an impressive contemporary Italian Renaissance-style compound in the heart of Florida’s Gold Coast. Completed in 2008 after a five-year build, the walled and gated oceanfront home was artfully conceived by acclaimed Delray Beach architect Randall Stofft, with exotic materials and custom finishings by award-winning interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Craig Robins
Daily Florida Press

Chilton Trust Expands Florida Footprint with New Office in Naples

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chilton Trust, a leading privately owned, independent wealth management firm and national trust company, today announced the opening of a new office location in Naples, Florida. This new office, located at 850 Park Shore Drive, further builds upon Chilton’s existing presence in Florida and strategically positions Chilton to serve clients in the area and meet the growing demand for premier wealth management services. Thomas Walsh, senior vice president of the Southwest Florida region at Chilton, will take the helm of the Naples office.
BUSINESS
Curbed

Of Course Someone Will Buy Jeffrey Epstein’s Creepy Islands

This week, Great and Little St. James, Jeffrey Epstein’s private islands in the Caribbean, went on the market for $125 million. They are the last of the so-called financier’s luxury properties to be listed since he died in prison in 2019. The 70-acre Little St. James is infamously known as “Pedophile Island,” where Epstein and his associates brought and sexually assaulted girls as young as 11, according to Virgin Islands prosecutors. In at least one case, a young woman who’d been sexually abused tried to escape by swimming through shark-infested waters to nearby St. Thomas. Little St. James has numerous structures, including a main residential compound, gym, tiki hut, music pavilion, and four guest villas, in addition to two pools and three private beaches. Great St. James is 160 acres of mostly undeveloped land and, according to court documents, was purchased on behalf of Epstein, making it harder for girls that he brought to Little St. James to escape. With that kind of history, it seems hard to believe anyone would want to pay $125 million to call the property home, but someone definitely will.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Design District#Landlord#Design#Co Working#Quest Workspaces#Cbre#C Iii Capital Partners#Doral Codina Partners#Cigar Lounge Smoke Oak#C101#Codina
WCNC

The Palm Beaches awaits you.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Now that spring has sprung, people are starting to think about their summer travel plans. Our friend Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom is here with a terrific suggestion. The Palm Beaches, a gentler side of Florida awaits you—with cleaner sands, warmer waters and fewer crowds. Come see where America’s First Resort Destination™ was built and genuine hospitality began. Come, discover a place that surpasses all expectation, awaiting discerning travelers who won’t settle for the ordinary. A place different from the rest, waiting just for you.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Retail
BOCANEWSNOW

Part Of Palm Beach International Airport Shut Down

Inbound Roadways Closed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 5:05 p.m. — The scene has been cleared. Officials at PBIA are asking for passengers and those using the airport to be “patient” as it may take quite some time for operations to return to normal. Expect traffic and flight issues into the evening. PALM BEACH […] The article Part Of Palm Beach International Airport Shut Down appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy