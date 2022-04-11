ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sir David Amess killer will ‘rot in jail and die in ignominy’

By Emily Pennink
 2 days ago

The widower of murdered MP Jo Cox has said the killer of Sir David Amess will “rot in jail and die in ignominy”.

An Old Bailey jury deliberated for just a matter of minutes on Monday before finding Ali Harbi Ali , 26, guilty of Sir David’s murder and preparing terrorist acts.

The killing last October came just over five years after Ms Cox was murdered by an extreme right-wing terrorist, who was also convicted after an Old Bailey trial.

In a statement on Twitter, Brendan Cox said: “There was no other possible verdict.

“Like the killing of Jo, all it has achieved politically has been to allow millions of people to learn about David’s decency and the causes he cared about.

“The terrorist will rot in jail and die in ignominy. David’s name will be remembered, especially by the people of Southend who he served.

“Terrorists may cite different ideologies. But what unites them is their desire for infamy, their cowardly attacks on the unarmed and the total failure to advance their cause. All of my thoughts & love are with David’s family today.”

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey tweeted: “Good. Justice delivered though we will never have Sir David back.”

Nick Price, head of the CPS Counter Terrorism Division, said: “Sir David’s murder was a terrible attack on an MP as he went about his work, but it was also an attack on our democracy, it was an attack on all of us, an attack on our way of life.

“This was a horrific act of terrorism motivated by religious and ideological beliefs. Ali chose to commit this abhorrent crime for his own selfish and hateful reasons.

“There is no place for terrorism in our society and we will continue to prosecute these acts to the full extent of the law.

“Our thoughts today remain with the family and friends of Sir David. Their pain and suffering do not end with this conviction.”

Former chief prosecutor Nazir Afzal said that Ali deserved to die in prison.

He tweeted: “Ali Harbi Ali deserves the whole life order (leave prison only in a coffin) he will surely get for murdering David Amess.

“His criminal narcissism took away a good man from his loved ones.”

