U.S. rankings: Purdue remains engineering royalty; sciences rise, and analytical chemistry, ABE No. 1 in respective fields

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO