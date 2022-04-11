U.S. rankings: Purdue remains engineering royalty; sciences rise, and analytical chemistry, ABE No. 1 in respective fields
WEST LAFAYETTE — Home to national hubs for hypersonics and cybersecurity research, a sprawling innovation district, and graduates who are among the most in-demand in professional areas such as health care, finance and consulting, aviation and aerospace, and manufacturing, Purdue University has seen graduate student enrollment reach an all-time high —...www.wbiw.com
Comments / 0