U.S. rankings: Purdue remains engineering royalty; sciences rise, and analytical chemistry, ABE No. 1 in respective fields

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST LAFAYETTE — Home to national hubs for hypersonics and cybersecurity research, a sprawling innovation district, and graduates who are among the most in-demand in professional areas such as health care, finance and consulting, aviation and aerospace, and manufacturing, Purdue University has seen graduate student enrollment reach an all-time high —...

Former Indiana guard narrows transfer destinations down to 2 options

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
