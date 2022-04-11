ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

'Nightmare': Outrage as Friend Invites Herself on Bride's Honeymoon

By Rebecca Flood
 3 days ago
"She's a high drama person, very controlling and this isn't what I want," the bride...

TiredoftheCrap
2d ago

We actually had to change our wedding plans because my spouse's sister decided to invite herself and her friend on our honeymoon. We decided to get married in Las Vegas instead and took our honeymoon later without informing anyone until we returned.

eh no thanks
2d ago

Thats a hard no that should have flew out of her mouth, cheering kids & all, but since it didn't say it now!! If you lose a friend, so what? This about you your family & your choices, not hers.

CommonSenseRules
2d ago

Some problems arose with the trip and you need to scale back on the honeymoon trip.She is invited to do something special with just her and the kids on another trip.

