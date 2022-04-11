Power outage affecting thousands in northeast Fresno, PG&E says
More than two thousand people are without power in parts of northeast Fresno Monday morning, PG&E reports. The power went out around 3:15 am. The outage is affecting roughly 2,100 customers living between Highway 41 and Millbrook Avenue, south of Shaw and north of Dakota. The utility company says crews are working to determine what caused the outage. Power is expected to be restored by 9 am. For more information, click here .
