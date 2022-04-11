ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Power outage affecting thousands in northeast Fresno, PG&E says

ABC30 Central Valley
2 days ago
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h5xmg_0f5gpbBS00 More than two thousand people are without power in parts of northeast Fresno Monday morning, PG&E reports.

The power went out around 3:15 am.

The outage is affecting roughly 2,100 customers living between Highway 41 and Millbrook Avenue, south of Shaw and north of Dakota.

The utility company says crews are working to determine what caused the outage. Power is expected to be restored by 9 am.

For more information, click here .

Fresno, CA
