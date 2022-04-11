ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The end of COVID could mean a huge loss of health insurance

By Elisabeth Rosenthal
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WL8jg_0f5gpFxa00

Insurance policy illustration (Photo by Getty Images).

If there has been a silver lining to this terrible COVID-19 pandemic, it is that the rate of Americans without health insurance dropped to a near-historic low , in response to various federal initiatives connected to the government-declared public health emergency.

Now, as the pandemic’s acute phase seemingly draws to an end, millions of low-income and middle-income Americans are at risk of losing health insurance . The United States might see one of the steepest increases in the country’s uninsured rate in years.

When the federal COVID-19 public health emergency ends — as it is currently scheduled to on April 15, though it is likely to be extended — so will many of its associated insurance protections. That includes a rule forbidding states to kick anyone off Medicaid while COVID-19 raged, which came along with a 6.2-percentage-point boost in federal Medicaid funding to keep these most vulnerable patients insured.

Before the pandemic, states would regularly review people’s eligibility for Medicaid benefits and remove people who no longer qualified. But with that practice suspended, Medicaid enrollment has grown by more than 12 million since the beginning of the pandemic; as many as 1 in 4 Americans are now insured by the program.

When the public health emergency expires and the extra federal funds disappear, states will be required to once again review enrollees’ continued eligibility. Millions of people could be dropped in the process, as many as 15 million over time by some estimates . That includes people whose income has risen, those who moved to another state, or people who simply haven’t returned the complicated paperwork to demonstrate their continued eligibility. The process is byzantine even in normal times, completed by mail in many states, making it particularly unreliable given how many people have relocated during the pandemic.

Many of the millions of people who lose Medicaid coverage, either because they no longer qualify or because they are otherwise dropped from the state’s rolls, sometimes mistakenly, are likely to discover they are uninsured only when they next seek medical care, such as when they visit a clinic or go to a pharmacy to refill a prescription.

And that’s in a country where an inhaler can cost $50 to $100, a doctor’s visit typically costs over $100, and hospitalization for COVID-19 can run tens of thousands of dollars .

On top of all that, the enhanced government subsidies to buy Affordable Care Act health plans — provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act that make insurance more affordable for low- and even some middle-income people — expire at year’s end. For example, premiums for a “silver level” health plan that would typically cost $560 a month on average were reduced to just $390 with the extra government support for someone earning $55,000 a year, resulting in an annual savings of over $2,000.

When those enhanced subsidies expire, many lower-income Americans could be left with the prospect of paying double for health coverage.

The Build Back Better legislation, which passed the House in November, would have extended the more generous subsidies for purchasing ACA health plans. But the bill was declared “dead” this year by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who refused to support it. Now Democratic leaders are hoping to negotiate a slimmed-down version of the bill, but it’s unclear whether a bill will materialize with the provision in it.

It is a perilous time to throw low- and middle-income Americans off the insurance cliff: A new omicron subvariant is spreading , and a program that provided coronavirus testing and covid treatment at no cost to the uninsured expired in March because the government ran out of funds to support it. Another program that provided vaccination at no cost to patients is set to end this month .

The public health emergency phase of the pandemic may well be winding down. Deaths currently average about 700 a day and are dropping. Schools and offices are reopening, some without masking. But about one-third of Americans are still not vaccinated. And, going forward, will newly uninsured low- and middle-income Americans be inclined to pay out-of-pocket to get a shot? If they get covid, how will they afford the pills to treat it, when the government bought Pfizer’s Paxlovid treatment for $530 a course and consumers could pay even more on the free market?

Patients vulnerable to losing their health insurance may not be prepared for the change. There’s been little mainstream outreach about the coming changes, and many people may not read government advisories or understand the ins and outs of pandemic health policy.

If people lose Medicaid this year, they will have a chance to enroll in an ACA health plan; the current enhanced subsidies mean they would be likely to pay little or nothing in the way of premiums until the end of the year — at which point insurance could become unaffordable and they would fall off the insurance cliff again.

Preserving insurance gains for low- and middle-income people is an important opportunity that grew out of our two-year-long national calamity. It shouldn’t be squandered. After all, COVID is just one of many diseases that unduly affect poorer people without insurance. KFF polling in March found that Americans are more worried about “unexpected medical bills” than about being able to afford food.

The government has promised to provide 60 days’ notice before the public health emergency period ends for good, when states will have to trim their Medicaid rolls. The enhanced ACA subsidies don’t end until Dec. 31. There’s still time to find funding and act. As the risk of contracting a serious case of COVID recedes, the risk of being uninsured shouldn’t grow.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

The post The end of COVID could mean a huge loss of health insurance appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Montanan

Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration

A GOP-sponsored bill signed into law Wednesday in Arizona requires documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote, a mandate that the U.S. Supreme Court has said is unconstitutional. By signing the bill, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is setting up Arizona for an inevitable legal challenge that will likely allow the U.S. Supreme Court to […] The post Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Daily Montanan

The problem and the solution to old, White men (as told by an aging White man)

The problem with old White men is other old White men. (And please, don’t bother pointing out that I am feeding into the stereotype by beginning a column with “the problem with …” a classic way for an old White man to begin a conversation. Old, White men just hate to be reminded that we’re […] The post The problem and the solution to old, White men (as told by an aging White man) appeared first on Daily Montanan.
SOCIETY
Daily Montanan

New technique lands Yellowstone National Park scientists in hot water

What do the subsurface fluid pathways look like for all of the hot springs and geysers scattered throughout Yellowstone?  A new set of data from an aerial electromagnetic survey provides a new perspective on this age-old challenge. Old Faithful, Grand Prismatic Spring, Mammoth Hot Springs, Steamboat Geyser, and Mud Volcano are just a few of […] The post New technique lands Yellowstone National Park scientists in hot water appeared first on Daily Montanan.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Plans#Insurance Premiums#Health Plan#Covid#Americans#Medicaid
AOL Corp

Rental assistance is becoming a bigger necessity as rents rapidly rise

While federal rental assistance did a good job last year targeting many of the most vulnerable renters, more work needs to be done as rents quickly rise and federal aid runs out. Approximately 80% of the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program was delivered to very low-income households, which consisted of...
HOUSE RENT
Daily Montanan

Updated: Sons of Blackfeet Tribal Council Chairman Tim Davis arrested after police search of home

BROWNING – Eight people were arrested and taken into tribal custody Thursday morning, including a number of Blackfeet Tribal Council Chairman Tim Davis’s sons, after police searched a home belonging to Davis. Davis told the Daily Montanan he believes four of his sons were taken into custody after the FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services […] The post Updated: Sons of Blackfeet Tribal Council Chairman Tim Davis arrested after police search of home appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BROWNING, MT
Daily Montanan

Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country

It’s hard to imagine the damage an enormous timber sale would have had on 70 square miles of Montana’s Ninemile Valley, located about seven miles northwest of Huson, in the Lolo National Forest. But thanks to our lawsuit and two federal court rulings in our favor, the forests, rivers and wildlife in the Soldier-Butler project […] The post Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country appeared first on Daily Montanan.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Montanan

Stalled legislation would strip Army of medals for its involvement in Wounded Knee

Most folks living in Montana know the name “Wounded Knee.” They may be familiar with the massacre of 250 to 300 Native Americans that were slaughtered in South Dakota in the last days of 1890. Or maybe they’re familiar with the seminal history by Dee Brown, “Bury My Heart At Wounded Knee,” an account of […] The post Stalled legislation would strip Army of medals for its involvement in Wounded Knee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Why are Social Security disability rolls declining?

A colleague was looking into doing a project on Social Security’s Disability Insurance (DI) program, so it forced me to take a look. If you listened to conversations on DI, you would get the impression that the problem is out of control and the highest national priority is getting these people off the rolls and back to work.
ECONOMY
Cadrene Heslop

Americans Living Paycheck To Paycheck Due To Inflation

Experts do not expect price hikes in America to end soon. Producer price indexes (PPI) show goods and services prices rose 9.7% in the last 12 months ended in January. PNC economist Kurt Rankin said, "PPI offers a window to the price pressures that businesses are facing. And which will likely be passed on to consumers in the way of consumer price inflation in the months to come."
Daily Montanan

Montana Democrats rally; a dispatch from the 2022 Mansfield Metcalf dinner

The wheels of campaign politics are turning in Montana, with matchups now set in 100 state House seats, 36 state Senate seats and a pair of Congressional races, not to mention contested seats on the Public Service Commission and state Supreme Court. That the season had arrived was evidenced by dueling banquet fundraisers for the […] The post Montana Democrats rally; a dispatch from the 2022 Mansfield Metcalf dinner appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 of the top common tax write-offs you can claim

Maximize your return — or minimize what you'll owe (USA TODAY Network) There are two types of people in this world — those who understand filing taxes and those who don't. The latter seems to be a much larger group, of course, one collectively sitting at a desk that's cluttered with old cellphone bills and an older return with six numbers scribbled on it, which has to be—perhaps?—the PIN. Most of that group eventually relies on the former—online or in-person—to help file a return. But if you are tackling the 2022 tax return without assistance, we've found 10 simple write-offs that can help...
INCOME TAX
Daily Montanan

Montana’s baseless election fraud circus sees an encore

Once again, this column has to start with: You really can’t make this stuff up. And once again, it refers to another whack-a-doodle move by Montana’s Republican politicians that defies logic, reason and evidence. This time around, it’s the attempt by the far right wing of the GOP to call for a special legislative session to, […] The post Montana’s baseless election fraud circus sees an encore appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy