A Florida repairman was arrested for stealing $30,000 worth of turtles from a breeder after he was called out to fix a beverage cooler.Jermaine Wofford, 47, was allegedly spotted on surveillance footage taking up to 18 rare turtles from Turtle Source in Estero, south of Fort Myers. Owner Marcus Cantos told Wink News he had a “sick, sick feeling” after noticing an office turtle named Huncy was missing. He then realised more than a dozen turtles were missing.Mr Cantos said he had called the repairman to his store to fix a fridge. The turtle breeder said he noticed some...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 28 DAYS AGO