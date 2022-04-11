ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

‘Amazing journey’ for Invictus Games competitors with ‘lives turned around’

By Catherine Wylie
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

The Invictus Games is a reminder that making progress does not happen instantly, according to competitors who say working towards the event has turned people’s lives around.

The Duke of Sussex founded the games to aid the rehabilitation of injured or sick military personnel and veterans from across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

After being delayed by the pandemic, the next staging of the international competition will take place in The Hague from April 16 to 22.

Daniel O’Connor, 31, from Hereford, who is competing in archery and indoor rowing, was injured in 2011 and had 13 operations on his arm and body in a two-year period.

He stayed away from sport as he was so afraid of getting injured and had no hobbies, resulting in him just “going through the motions of life”.

Mr O’Connor, now an independent financial adviser, said the Invictus Games “showed me you can be proactive and that can give you more control over your life”.

He said that previously he did not think about his future because he lives with chronic pain and he feared it would get worse – but now he feels he can achieve a lot.

“There’s still loads of stuff I’m excited about doing. There’s so much more of a focus on the future.

“And I think that comes from training for sports anyway because you train, not to be the best tomorrow, you train to be the best in say a year’s time, in five years’ time, in 10 years’ time.

“And so getting back into that element of progress isn’t instant, you don’t want something and then it happens, you work towards it.

“I think all of these things from Invictus… soldiers don’t need to be told this, but as people you need to be reminded it, sometimes especially when you’ve gone through hardship.

“And some of the guys there, you see the stories that they’ve been through, you see kind of what they’re living with, but then you see them at the beginning of the process and you see them as we are now and they’re completely different people – they walk taller, they engage in more conversations, they’re not talking about kind of what they saw on TV, they’re talking about what they’ve been doing.

“And that’s a massive difference because the focus goes from other people’s lives to your own life.

“And I think that is a really healthy way to live – not living through others but actually seeing what you can do and focusing on that,” he said.

Lucy Holt, 29, from Lincoln, who is competing in powerlifting, indoor rowing, wheelchair basketball and athletics, served with the RAF for 10 years and sustained an ankle injury while playing netball for the UK armed forces and RAF.

She had surgery in 2018 which then led to seven other surgeries, resulting in her losing 90% of movement in her ankle.

Ms Holt said Invictus has pushed her down “a completely new path”, adding: “It’s definitely helped obviously myself, but to see friends as well that have kind of started the whole process either very shy and loss of confidence and now being able to see them completely on the flip side about to compete at the Invictus Games.

“They’ve still got their confidence issues but have more confidence in themselves, and just kind of the way it’s kind of very much turned their lives around is great.”

Jason Finlay, 50, who lives in Amesbury and is competing in sitting volleyball and athletics, said the Invictus Games shows that there is “another route” that can be taken to help with recovery.

Mr Finlay, who left the Army in 2005 on a medical discharge, has had several operations on his legs, has struggled with his back, and has suffered from depression.

He said that he felt “a little bit lost”, and looking back on one of his first training sessions, he added: “I remember just sitting next to a stranger and we talked at such depth, not only about my physical but mental problems, and them the same.

“And it just felt, it felt natural and normal to be back in that military environment and even though I didn’t miss the military when I left, I missed my comrades – the ability that I could sit next to anyone and trust them, I could open up at a deeper level than I would with most of my civilian friends to be honest, and the process has just made it so much easier.”

Mr Finlay added: “It’s been an amazing journey up until this point and beyond.”

Charity Help for Heroes is responsible for the selection, training and welfare of UK competitors.

A couple of weekends ago, Team UK’s friends and family cheered them on from the sidelines at the training camp, supported by the Royal British Legion.

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Olympic Sailor Eya Guezguez Dead At Just 17

Tragic news, just tragic news. It's been revealed that Tunisian sailor Eya Guezguez, 17, has tragically passed away during national team training, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced. The accident occurred when the boat she was sailing with her twin sister Sarra capsized in high winds in training. Eya...
SPORTS
ETOnline.com

Prince Harry to Attend Invictus Games in the Netherlands

Prince Harry is heading overseas. The 37-year-old Duke of Sussex is planning to attend the Invictus Games in The Hague in the Netherlands next month in his capacity as founding patron, a spokesperson tells ET. Harry recently appeared in a video promoting the Games, in which he practiced his Dutch,...
EUROPE
The Spun

Presidents Cup Team Makes Decision On Tiger Woods

14 months after the car crash, no one could’ve imagined Tiger Woods could compete in the Masters again, let alone make the cut. Except, he’s Tiger Woods. And now the 15-time major champion has a chance to play in the Presidents Cup as well. With captain Davis Love III extending Woods an invitation to have any role he wants this fall.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Has Message After Masters: Golf World Reacts

Tiger Woods made his triumphant return to golf last week at the Masters. He fell short of his lofty ambition to win the prestigious tournament. However, he made it to Sunday. That, in and of itself, was nothing short of remarkable. Woods expressed appreciation for his fans in a post-Masters...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invictus Games#Rowing
Indy100

Being the first disabled player at Soccer Aid is ‘massive’, says Alex Brooker

Comedian and presenter Alex Brooker has spoken about what it means to be the first disabled Soccer Aid player, saying: “I couldn’t think of anything that I’d rather be a part of.”Brooker, 37, best known for presenting Channel 4 panel show The Last Leg, was born with hand and arm deformities and had his right leg amputated when he was a baby.After it was announced that he will play for England in Soccer Aid 2022, Brooker told the PA news agency: “As a kid I played football, but it’s the one thing where, within the realms of my disability, I...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Army veteran says Invictus Games have allowed her to rediscover herself

An Army veteran has said being selected for the Invictus Games has allowed her to rediscover herself and her “can-do attitude”.Denise Kidger, 51, of Seaham Harbour, County Durham, is to take part in various events at the Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands, which start on Saturday and run until April 22.Miss Kidger joined the Women’s Royal Army Corps in August 1989, until it disbanded in 1992. She then joined the Adjutant General’s Corps (SPS), serving in overseas posts including Germany and the Falkland Islands.She was medically discharged in March 2014 due to injuries to her neck, back, hands,...
MILITARY
Indy100

Ian Wright has brilliant response to Northern Irish coach who said women footballers get too emotional

Northern Ireland coach Kenny Shiels has come under fire for his controversial comments about women's football - and Ian Wright responded in the best way.Last night, Northern Ireland hosted England where Shiels' side conceded five goals (four in the second half) with the game ending in a 5-0 defeat, meaning they didn't manage to qualify for the Women's World Cup next year.But the match itself has since been overshadowed by Shiels' post-match comments regarding their loss."I felt they [England] were struggling a wee bit at times to open us up until the psychology of going 2-0 up in the women's...
SOCCER
The Independent

Travellers hit by long queues for planes and trains during Easter getaway

Travellers using airports, train stations and roads have been left waiting for hours in long queues during the Easter getaway.Passengers at Manchester and Birmingham airports shared pictures on social media of lines stretching far away from check-in desks on Thursday morning, with one saying the situation was “utterly shambolic”.Train stations also appeared to be busy, with one passenger saying there was “carnage” as people waited for services, while delays were also seen on motorways.Images on social media showed a large number of people waiting for Tui check-in desks at Manchester Airport, with other customers telling of a 90-minute wait for...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

Race fans can get photos on track at Dirt Track Walk

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Anyone hoping to get an up-close look at the dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway will have their chance Saturday morning. From 8:30-10 a.m., the Speedway Children’s Charities Dirt Track Walk will allow fans to walk out onto the dirt track and take photos. Those participating should wear appropriate shoes and […]
BRISTOL, TN
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy