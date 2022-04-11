ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts man arrested in East Point after impregnating juvenile family member

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
EAST POINT, Ga. — A man is awaiting extradition to Massachusetts after being arrested in Fulton County on Friday.

The Fall Rivers Police Department in Massachusetts reached out to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend with a 14-year-old girl who had been impregnated by a family member of hers, Roque Garcia-Ortiz.

Authorities say they feared Garcia-Ortiz was traveling to the metro Atlanta area to fly to Puerto Rico where he has family.

The FCSO Scorpion Unit found and arrested Garcia-Ortiz in a hotel in East Point.

He is being charged with three counts of rape, three counts of aggravated rape of a child and rape of a child with force.

Garcia-Ortiz is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

Comments / 41

JOPPY
3d ago

Belongs not behind bars but in a six foot hole. All children are precious and no one should harm them in any way shape or form. He is an adult and should face the consequences 🕳 lmfao

Reply
14
Maria Carrion
3d ago

Pretador! Of one of his own family member, lock him up and throw away the keys!

Reply
14
Kerri Trouble347
3d ago

Yet the Republican Party thinks this is okay and the female should be made to carry the fetus!

Reply(6)
17
#Rape#Massachusetts#Puerto Rico#Metro Atlanta
