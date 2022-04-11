Massachusetts man arrested in East Point after impregnating juvenile family member

EAST POINT, Ga. — A man is awaiting extradition to Massachusetts after being arrested in Fulton County on Friday.

The Fall Rivers Police Department in Massachusetts reached out to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend with a 14-year-old girl who had been impregnated by a family member of hers, Roque Garcia-Ortiz.

Authorities say they feared Garcia-Ortiz was traveling to the metro Atlanta area to fly to Puerto Rico where he has family.

The FCSO Scorpion Unit found and arrested Garcia-Ortiz in a hotel in East Point.

He is being charged with three counts of rape, three counts of aggravated rape of a child and rape of a child with force.

Garcia-Ortiz is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

