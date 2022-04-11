Lizzy McAlpine in Cambridge, MA – presale passcode

Happy Monday, everyone! Now that we’re officially into spring, just check out that gorgeous weather. Before we head into the new week, we need to take one last look at what’s come before. Last week, legendary game show Jeopardy! took on our own homegrown legend, Lizzie Borden, with the world’s most famous murder suspect stumping contestants on Final Jeopardy! Meanwhile, we covered the sad tale of a woman who was in a coma when her house burned down, and the people trying to help her get back on her feet; the opening of a plasma center in Fall River; the end of the road for the Brightman Street Bridge; and much more. Check it all out!

