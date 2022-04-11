ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, WV

Wyoming County Deputy injured while on scene of stuck vehicle

By Logan Ross
 2 days ago

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Wyoming County Deputy is injured while helping get an SUV out of a ditch.

According to Sheriff B.G. Ellison with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department the incident occurred on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 12:40 A.M. While Deputy Phillips was out, he came across an SUV that was in the ditch on Turkey Creek Road.

While they were waiting for the tow truck to arrive, a person driving a truck drove by and offered to help pull the SUV out of the ditch. Once they got the truck out of the ditch and onto the road, the SUV hit the truck that was pulling it out of the ditch and then made an “unexpected and erratic maneuver” that hit Deputy Phillips and pinned him up against a tree.

According to a press release, Deputy Phillips suffered a severe injury to his lower right leg. He is currently being treated at a local hospital and has a long road to recovery.

We would like to thank our local first responder agencies who responded to the scene and provided such great care for Deputy Phillips.

B.G. Ellison

