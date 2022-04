It all started with craft breweries. They started popping up all over Upstate New York about ten year ago. Today every county can count a handful of small craft breweries in their area. Next came the cideries. These places, as an alternative to craft beer breweries, take advantage of New York's robust apple crop to make some of the best hard cider in the country. And their tasting rooms, like the craft breweries, are attractive and comfortable.

DRINKS ・ 22 DAYS AGO