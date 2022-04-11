Florida man points gun at driver during road rage incident

A driver was arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident in South Florida.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Laquavius Levon Hudson was arrested after pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident on Friday.

The victim told law enforcement that he and Hudson were driving on Burton Drive toward U.S. 1 around 4 p.m. when Hudson passed the victim at a high rate of speed.

The victim then confronted Hudson at a red light before both parties continued north on U.S. 1.

Following the confrontation, the victim alleges Hudson pointed a black handgun at him as both drivers travelled on U.S. 1.

Detectives found Hudson’s vehicle a short time later.

Hudson admitted to deputies that a road rage incident had occurred earlier in the afternoon.

The 25-year-old, of Florida City, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and improper exhibition of a firearm.