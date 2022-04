Allyson Felix, the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete in history, announced that she will retire at the conclusion of the 2022 season. "As a little girl they called chicken legs, never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined I'd have a career like this," Felix wrote on instagram. "I have so much gratitude for this sport that has changed my life. I have given everything I have to running and for the first time I'm not sure if I have anything left to give."

SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO