Fulton, MO

Jefferson City man charged with attempted sexual assault following frat party in Fulton

By Leslie Taylor
kjluradio.com
 2 days ago

A Jefferson City man is facing numerous charges for sexually assaulting a woman after a party at a Fulton fraternity house. James Loaiza, 28, was charged last week with...

www.kjluradio.com

City
Fulton, MO
Callaway County, MO
Crime & Safety
Jefferson City, MO
Crime & Safety
Fulton, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
County
Callaway County, MO
#Westminster College#Sexual Assault#Frat#Sexual Relations#Dwi
