ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

On This Date: Waylon Jennings Releases “Luckenbach Texas” In 1977 (Even Though He Hated The Song)

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FzeKv_0f5gm1IM00
Beth Gwinn/Getty Images

45 years ago today…

On this date in 1977, Waylon Jennings released “Luckenbach, Texas (Back To The Basics Of Love),” his 5th career No. 1 single at the time.

Written by Chips Moman and Bobby Emmons, the song was pitched to Waylon Jennings because, wait for it…. his “name was in it.”

And here’s the other kicker, both the writers, nor Waylon had ever even been to Luckenbach when the song was recorded. Waylon would go on to write in his autobiography that he wasn’t particularly fond of the song, but he knew that it had a ton of potential to be a hit.

Drummer Richie Albright recalls Waylon talking about it in a later recording session:

“Just remind me when I’m picking singles from now on that I got to sing that motherfucker every night.”

However, when the recording was finished, and they all listened back, they new they had a hit song on their hands.

Richie continues:

“We cut the thing and everybody said, ‘Yeah, that’s a pretty good song.’ I don’t think it really sunk in with anybody in the band until after it had been mixed.

Everybody goes into the studio, turns down the lights, and puts on the record. When it finished playing, everybody went, ‘Damn.’”

Waylon’s son Shooter Jennings adds:

“He didn’t like the fact that he was going to sing his own name in a song. He had a lot of facets, but that song, lyrically and everything, the message there is pretty thin.

It references a bunch of other country singers. It is what it is, but I dig it.”

The lead single from his 1977 Ol’ Waylon album, it would go on to become one of the biggest hits in Waylon’s career, and the studio version featured some background vocals from Willie Nelson as well.

And the rest is history.

Years later, at a Waylon Jennings tribute concert, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Eric Church, Sturgill Simpson, Kacey Musgraves, Jamey Johnson, Ryan Bingham and more would perform the song to close out the show.

Comments / 8

Anita Million
2d ago

I wanna go to Luckenbach, Texas with Waylon and Willie and the boys!

Reply(3)
18
Related
Whiskey Riff

Rare Interview With George Strait From 1982 Claims He Can “Make A Cowgirl’s Jeans Twitch At 100 Yards”

The year was 1982. King George had a few singles under his belt, including his first number one, “Fool Hearted Memory,” and he was gearing up for a show at Son Valley in Victoria, Texas. “Back when I was the 19-year-old associate producer for “The Weekend Journal” on Victoria, Texas’ tiny ABC affiliate KXIX-TV, one of the artists we interviewed was a fresh young country artist with a winning smile. His name was George Strait, and ever since our show […] The post Rare Interview With George Strait From 1982 Claims He Can “Make A Cowgirl’s Jeans Twitch At 100 Yards” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
VICTORIA, TX
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After He Got Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back

Gotta love a suggestive country song about Willies. Tyler Childers unreleased “Waylon On My Willie” is another cheeky one that’s worth a listen to as well, although a bit more direct, but this Eric Church bonus track has become a fan favorite over the years. “Leave My Willie Alone” eventually became a bonus track on Eric Church’s 2009 album Carolina, but prior to that, Eric played the song quite a bit in his live show. In one particular instance, he […] The post Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After He Got Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain's appearance causes a stir as fans notice the same thing

Shania Twain's Las Vegas residency has been a sure-fire hit and people are still talking about the promotional photos for the event. The country music star thrilled fans last year when she announced tickets for had gone on sale. Shania shared an official poster for Let’s Go on social media...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamey Johnson
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Sturgill Simpson
Person
Ryan Bingham
Person
Shooter Jennings
Person
Kris Kristofferson
Person
Waylon Jennings
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Eric Church
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit Song#Good Song#Luckenbach Texas
Hello Magazine

Country music fans heartbroken after singer Brad Martin dies aged 48

Country music fans have expressed their sadness after it was revealed that singer/songwriter Brad Martin has died at the age of 48. The Before I Knew Better hitmaker passed away on Friday, 11 March. While no cause of death has been disclosed, Brad's sister, Melissa Lea Hobbs, revealed on an online fundraising page that he had suffered "severe internal damage" in "a work-related injury" in January " that was exasperated by an "already existing health crisis".
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Randy Travis Surprises Tanya Tucker at Her Billy Bob’s Texas Show

It was a meeting of a couple of country music greats when Randy Travis stopped in to visit Tanya Tucker at her Billy Bob’s Texas Show Friday night. And, Tanya Tucker was over the moon as Travis stopped in to see her. Tucker notes on her Instagram post that her fellow country-music singer is looking great. Amazing news, for sure, after Randy Travis continues to rebound from his life-altering stroke.
TEXAS STATE
Hello Magazine

Reba McEntire admits she is 'broken hearted' after paying tribute to eight friends who died in 1991

Reba McEntire has paid tribute to the eight members of her band who died in 1991. The singer shared that she still had a "broken heart", 31 years after road manager Jim Hammon, keyboardist and bandleader Kirk Cappello, fellow keyboardist Joey Cigainero, drummer Tony Saputo, guitarists Michael Thomas and Chris Austin, bassist Terry Jackson and backup singer Paula Kaye Evans, and two pilots, Donald Holmes and Christopher Hollinger, died when their plane crashed in Michigan.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares sweet snap with husband to celebrate wonderful news

Miranda Lambert has had an incredibly exciting few months in her career, with everything from sell-out shows to awards. While the country singer is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, she is always supported by her husband Brendan McLoughlin, and shared one particularly memorable picture of the pair celebrating her success back in October when she marked her induction into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

121K+
Followers
9K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy