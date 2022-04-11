A blood drive is being conducted today, April 11, in the fellowship hall of Lifeline Church in Hinton. The blood drive begins at noon and ends at 5 p.m.

Consider maximizing your donation with a Power Red donation if you are an eligible type O, B- or A-. A Power Red donation allows the donor to give close to twice as many red blood cells. The automated process separates the red blood cells from the other blood components. Plasma and platelets are then safely returned to the donor. According to the Red Cross, red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component.

Eligibility requirements vary depending on the donation type. According to the Red Cross, whole blood donation requires the person to be at least 16-years-old (in most states), be at least 110 pounds, and be in good health and feeling well. When giving a Power Red donation, the requirements are different for biological males and biological females. The former must be at least 17-year-old (in most states), no less than five foot one and 130 pounds, The latter, on the other hand, must be at least 19-years-old, five-foot-five and 150 pounds. Both must be in good health and feeling well.

Participants who give blood between April 1 and 18 will receive a Red Cross t-shirt while supplies last.

To make an appointment or for more information, call 1-800-733-2767 or go to RedCrossBlood.org and enter “summerscounty.” “summerscounty.”

The post Give the gift of blood at Lifeline Church appeared first on The Hinton News .