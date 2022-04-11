ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

IF YOUR WORDS DON’T SHINE, BUT LAY SUPINE, THEN CONSULT THE ‘WORDSHINE MAN,’ TOM MADDEN’S NEW BOOK OF TIPS TO INVIGORATE WRITING, MAKING IT INVITING!

By Editorials
bocaratontribune.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOCA RATON, FL. –Author, blogger Tom Madden makes a living polishing words at his PR firm TransMedia Group where he mostly rewrites articles, news releases, media pitches and even books, like his latest Wordshine Man about how to make words sparkle. https://www.amazon.com/Wordshine-Man-Polishing-Words-Sparkle/dp/1637550537/ref=sr_1_1?crid=34WB3EBP2RGGZ&keywords=9781637550533&qid=1649440661&sprefix=9781637550533%2Caps%2C196&sr=8-1 “Dad, can you polish this release one of our...

www.bocaratontribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boca Raton, FL
State
Florida State
Boca Raton, FL
Entertainment
City
Hollywood, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supine#Newspapers#Pr#Transmedia Group#Nbc#The New York Times
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
Sourcing Journal

Inclusive Design, Nostalgia and Wellness Lead Fashion Snoops Home Trends

Click here to read the full article. As the world continues to evolve and adapt to post-pandemic life, societal and cultural shifts impact multiple facets of life, including how consumers fill their homes. And those shifts inform many of the trends shaping the home furnishings space. At the recent High Point Market, Jaye Mize, VP and creative director for home at trend forecaster Fashion Snoops, gave insight into some of those trends not only impacting the home goods industry now, but for years to come. One of the biggest trends Mize touched on was the desire to create a sanctuary in the...
INTERIOR DESIGN
GATOR 99.5

Hotels Hope You Never Find Out About These Dirty Secrets

There are four dirty secrets in the hotel industry that they never want you to learn about. Reddit went viral after someone asked hotel employees to spill their dirtiest secrets. And we won't blame you if you switch to camping after this. Here are four things hotels won't tell you:
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
FTC
Popculture

Tyra Banks to Be Fired From 'Dancing With the Stars,' Report Claims

Tyra Banks is not expected to return as host for Dancing With the Stars, a source told The Sun Wednesday. Banks' two-season run has been controversial since vocal fans have never warmed up to her as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Her departure comes as the show is shifting from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Disney+ has not said who will host the first season on the streamer yet.
NFL
SPY

The 42 Best Gifts for Teachers To Show Your Appreciation

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. With the end of the school year drawing closer, it’s time to start thinking about the best gifts for teachers to appropriately thank your favorite professors for all of their hard work over the past year. The best gifts for teachers don’t have to be expensive. When it comes to gift-giving, it’s always the thought that counts, and sending your child’s educator a small token of appreciation will do just fine. However, you don’t...
SHOPPING
The Daily South

Needlepoint Pillows Are Coming Back All Over the Country, But They Never Went Out of Style in the South

As a kid growing up in the South, a visit to your grandparents' house was an adventure for many reasons—you might get to play a favorite game, eat a snack your mom didn't let you have, or get to spend time with your cousins. And, for some (me included), it was also a chance to explore a home full of family antiques and figurines and things so interesting you couldn't help but ask for the story behind them.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy