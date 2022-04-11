ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Rappers Stay Strong At State House

By Karen Ponzio
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GRIIt_0f5glQzp00
Karen Ponzio Photo Ceschi Ramos

Four artists rapped their way into the weekend at The State House this past Friday night, and whether on that stage for the first time or for the first time in a good long while, they brought the crowd forth and kept them there, hanging on every word and rhyme like a lifeline.

The State Street venue was the New Haven stop for the There and Back Again tour, led by the Nashville-based R.A.P. Ferreira, and on this stop featured two of his Ruby Yacht label mates Sha Ray and Pink Navel. Local favorite Ceschi Ramos also joined the lineup.

Pink Navel came to the stage first with a sizeable crowd waiting for them. ​“I’m about to rap for y’all,” they said. ​“You into that?” Bathed in pink light and smoke the rapper immediately captured everyone’s attention with playful poetic lines offered with a smile while they danced and manipulated buttons and dials to create the accompanying sounds. They dipped into their latest record Epic for a few newer songs, including ​“Tiguan,” which begins with their car trying to make Bluetooth connections as they contemplate multiple other connections in their life.

“This song is just a list of fictional characters,” Pink Navel said. ​“If you hear any, you know you can give me ten dollars.” Names like Tommy Pickles, Superman, and Betty Boop were noted, among numerous others (wait, do I owe Pink Navel 30 bucks now?), and the crowd smiled and shouted along as they recognized their own. They ended with a cover of ​“Still Crazy After All These Years,” making it their soulful own, asking anyone who knew the words to sing along. A few of us did, and the rest swayed along, nodding possibly in acknowledgement of the sentiment.

Next to the stage was Sha Ray, who immediately got the ever-growing crowd to rock out to her beats and rhymes, each one more powerful and passionate than the next. As she commanded the room with style and force, her empowering lyrics had arms raised and feet pounding, right up to her final song ​“Tried It,” which was received with rousing applause and cheers. Immediately after her short but impactful set was over, a sizable group of admirers followed her over to the merch table to ask for her social media handles and to inquire about where they could hear more of her music. Sha Ray said this was her first time in New Haven, but based on the response she received, I am imploring her to not let it be her last.

Ceschi Ramos arrived on stage with DJ Mo Niklz only to take the microphone and bring it to the floor in front, calling the audience toward him even as most had already begun making their way there. Beginning with ​“Teach a Rat to Fish,” from the 2021 album This Guitar Was Stolen Along with Years of Our Lives, he alternated between older favorites like ​“Say Something” and ​“Take It All Back, Pt. 1−4” and newer material like the recently released single ​“Decline of Western Civ 4&5” and the epic ​“2020 BC,” also from last year. In a continuation of the conversation that began upon the release of This Guitar Was Stolen, this reporter is not afraid to admit that the tears began to fall during the first song and repeatedly throughout Ceschi’s set. Whether it was the impact of hearing songs I had not heard played live in almost a year (or never before), the eventual singing and screaming along of nearly everyone in the room, or listening to Ceschi talk about how the show had initially been dedicated to the loss of a friend’s mother and now would also be dedicated to a friend he had just found out passed before the show, the juxtaposition of the acknowledgment of life both lost and remaining weighed heavily. Yet, here we all were, together and still standing. As Ceschi finished his set with the ever inspiring ​“This Won’t Last Forever,” he repeated the final line ​“stay strong” one extra time.

R.A.P. Ferreira began his set seated with his guitar, offering the audience two bluesy tunes, mentioning in between them that he had only learned how to play guitar in the past year. He noted that his grandfather dying had stirred something in him to revisit the blues, something he had first gotten a taste of as a child through a friendship with a local blues musician. He also acknowledged his ten-year friendship with Ceschi, who he said was the first rapper he saw play the guitar, as well as his label ​“family” Pink Navel and Sha Ray.

The rest of the set saw Ferreira rapping and interacting with the crowd repeatedly.

“I kinda wanna rap, and I kinda don’t,” he said, but he did, and with a joyful flow and almost spiritual tone. He asked a couple of the audience members ​“you ever make a beat?” as he decided which beat himself to choose, though no matter what he chose, the crowd ate it all up and encouraged more.

“I don’t know how far out I wanna go,” he said.

“Go far out!” someone screamed from the audience, and he followed. He even took a request for the song ​“Doldrums,” and many sang along. ​“Disappointment cloaks resentment, wearing a cloak in Wegman’s and being escorted out. Is this what rap’s about?” he sang. A couple more included one with Pink Navel on the rhymes while Ferreira handled the beats. Meanwhile, Ceschi and DJ Mo Niklz stood to the side and cheered along, and Sha Ray watched and smiled not far behind them.

“The goal is to retain the most hope,” he sang earlier. After a show like this one, it would not be as difficult to do exactly that.

R.A.P. Ferreira’s There And Back Again tour continues throughout the East Coast. Please see his website and/or social media for dates and details. Ceschi returns to The State House on Friday, April 29 with Myles Bullen, The Bumbling Woohas, and Traashboo. Tickets are available through The State House website.

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Independent

Hardcore Bands Thrash State House

On Sunday afternoon, the State House brought back the iconic Sunday matinee show, a staple of the hardcore scene since the ​’80s. Anchored by Buffalo, N.Y.’s Buried Alive — a highly influential late-’90s band — the show boasted a stacked lineup of unique bands, mostly newer and younger than the headliners.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Jeff Fuller Makes Room For Hope

“7/16 Samba,” from Keep Hope Alive, the latest release fro Jeff Fuller and Friends, starts with light yet complex chords from the piano. A couple hits from the drums, a couple notes from the bass, and the trio falls in together. The piano states the melody with unhurried precision while the bass surges below it. They open the tune up soon enough, though, taking their time working through the changes, giving each other plenty of time to let their solos breathe. It’s the sound of musicians who have played together for years, relaxing into the joy of being reunited and creating sounds together again — even in troubled times.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Entertainment
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#State Street#The State House#Ruby Yacht#Bluetooth
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

LL Cool J Announces Rock the Bells Festival f/ Ice Cube, Rick Ross, The Diplomats, Lil’ Kim, and More

LL Cool J has announced his new hip-hop festival Rock the Bells, which is set to take place in his native Queens, New York this summer. Featuring performances from LL himself as well as hip-hop heavyweights such as Ice Cube and Rick Ross, the Aug. 6 fest will be held at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. Roxanne Shanté is hosting the event, named after LL’s iconic 1985 song of the same name. Other artists on the lineup include Fat Joe and Remy Ma, Jadakiss, N.O.R.E., Trina, Digable Planets, Lil’ Kim, and Scarface. Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Cam’ron will give a not-to-be-missed set as The Diplomats, and more performers will be revealed as the date nears.
QUEENS, NY
HipHopDX.com

Rick Ross Reflects On Kanye West Criticism Leading To Legendary 'Devil In A New Dress' Verse

Cleveland, OH – There are two ways to take criticism, some fold while others use it as fuel for their greatness. For Rick Ross, he chose the latter when he was challenged for the first time in his career by Kanye West. The Chicago producer and emcee asked Ross to re-write his original verse for “Devil In A New Dress” while they were in Hawaii over a decade ago working on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
HipHopDX.com

Lil Eazy-E Honors His Father On Eazy-E Day With Old Funeral Footage: 'Miss You Daddy'

N.W.A legend Eazy-E passed away in March 1995 and was buried less than two weeks later on April 7 at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, California. On the 27th anniversary of the funeral, Eric Wright Jr. — who goes by Lil Eazy-E — shared footage from the service to his Instagram account to commemorate Eazy-E Day in Compton. The clips included shots of Lil Eazy-E as a child, who was 10 years old when his father died.
WHITTIER, CA
New Haven Independent

Tweed Expansion Hits East Haven Turbulence

Tweed New Haven Airport’s smooth-gliding expansion plans hit some political turbulence, as East Haven Mayor Joseph Carfora announced that, ​“at this time,” he is opposed to the construction of a new terminal in his town. Carfora made that announcement Wednesday towards the end of his annual...
EAST HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Shula Weinstein Brings A Coastal Town To Life

The colorful digital artwork on the walls brought sparks of light to the space at Never Ending Books. In one piece, swirls of darkness and fluorescence together ripped across an undulating landscape. In another, the dark forms of buildings, lit from within by explosions of brightness, melted into one another, suggesting vastness and a riotous amount of life. In still another, the forms of leaves and pale branches draped across the view of a passing stream. They and many others are part of visual artist and musician Shula Weinstein’s show ​“The Sun Rises on a Coastal Town,” running now at the State Street spot for the next few weeks.
VISUAL ART
New Haven Independent

Institute Library Offers Another ​“Cover Story”

Here Come Swords. I Married a Ranger. Heaven Has Claws. Goodness Had Nothing to Do with It. All through the pandemic — and for years before that — these curious titles were hiding in plain sight on the shelves of the Institute Library, before being plucked off by a staff member, volunteer, or patron for inclusion in ​“Cover Story II: Return to the Stacks,” the latest art exhibit in the Chapel Street library’s gallery that invites viewers, once again, to judge books by their covers, though this time with a twist.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
New Haven Independent

Yale Rep Sings To The ​“Choir”

There’s an odd discordance in Tarell Alvin McCraney’s Choir Boy, running now at the Yale Repertory Theatre through April 23 in a sumptuous production directed by Christopher D. Betts, an MFA candidate at the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale, and featuring Israel Erron Ford, a recent graduate of the former Yale School of Drama.
PERFORMING ARTS
New Haven Independent

The Making Of A Modern-Day Thurber

One summer day in 1985, the illustrator Merle Nacht boarded a Metro-North train at Union Station, and carried with her a big dream and a portfolio of anxiety. Her goal was to arrive where few freelance artists ever find themselves: on the list of regular cover artists for the prestigious New Yorker magazine.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy