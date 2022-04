Black Cat Theater and Academy opened this spring in Magnolia at 331 Corporate Woods Drive, Ste. A4, founder Stacy Jones said. Black Cat Theater and Academy provides theater education to students and offers the chance to audition to join the adult improv troupe. Jones said some classes are being offered this spring, but the business will be fully open this summer. Visitors can sign up online to attend an open house 1-4 p.m. April 24. 281-747-9100. www.blackcattheateracademy.com.

MAGNOLIA, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO