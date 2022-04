On this day in Hip Hop history, Dirty South-based group Arrested Development released their debut album 3 Years, 5 Months, and 2 Days in The Life Of…. Released during a time in Hip Hop where West Coast gangster rap reigned supreme, Arrested Development was able to grab hearts and minds around the globe with their smooth Hip-Hop sounds and Afrocentric themes. Much like the Afrocentric movement of New York Hip-Hop, Arrested Development strayed away from negativity to give their listeners a message they could walk away with after listening.

HIP HOP ・ 20 DAYS AGO