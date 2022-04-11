Federal mask mandate on public transportation to end April 18

The U.S. government may extend the federal mask mandate for public transportation, including planes, trains, buses, airports and transit hubs, Ashish Jha, the White House's new Covid czar, told NBC's "TODAY" show on Monday. The mandate is set to expire next Monday, April 18. "This is a CDC decision and...
THE Biden Administration has extended the coronavirus public health emergency by 90 days. The extension is set to preserve benefits received by low-income and vulnerable Americans. Those relying on SNAP or Medicare will be positively impacted as those who may have lost their coverage will be safe regardless of whether...
A group of CEOs from all major airlines in the U.S. is calling on President Biden to drop the federal transportation mask mandate along with the international pre-departure COVID-19 testing requirement. In an open letter released by the travel-industry lobbying group Airlines for America, the group is calling on the...
Travel for people going to and from Canada will be a lot easier starting Friday, April 1. The Canadian government announced it is removing its pre-entry COVID test requirement for fully vaccinated travelers. The Public Health Agency of Canada shared with News Channel 3, "This gradual easing of Canada’s border measures is made possible by
The post Starting April 1, travelers going to and from Canada will no longer be required to take pre-entry COVID test appeared first on KESQ.
WASHINGTON (TND) — From industry competitors to collaborators, CEOs at 10 airlines and cargo carriers are now urging the White House to end the transportation mask mandate and the testing requirement for international travelers. The includes major carriers like American Airlines, Delta, Southwest and United Airlines. The executives sent...
A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
As coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths drop across the United States, the chief executives of the country's largest airlines have asked President Joe Biden to let a federal mask mandate at airports and on planes to lapse next month. Also included in the request is the dropping of COVID testing for...
The mandate that requires people to wear masks in airports and while onboard a flight has been extended to April 18, the Transportation Security Administration announced March 10. It was originally set to expire Friday, March 18. Mask requirements on buses, subways and other public transportation are also extended. With...
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Filterbuy. For the first two years of COVID-19, the shifting landscape around the pandemic affected travel more than almost any sector of the economy. Concerns about the spread of the coronavirus and changes in travel restrictions and public health guidance led many would-be travelers to hold off on trips.
The U.S. Travel Association is urging the White House to lift COVID-19 travel restrictions, including mask mandates on airplanes and other transit. The association sent a letter to Dr. Ashish Jha, the incoming White House COVID-19 response coordinator. They called for the immediate end to pre-departure testing requirements for fully vaccinated international visitors. They called for the end of the mask mandate by April 18 — the most recent extension of the mask requirement — or a plan and timeline to repeal the mask mandate within 90 days.
No plans are currently in place to reduce or eliminate two key measures which were implemented and intended to inhibit the spread of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus pandemic with regards to passengers who travel to the United States from other countries and territories. No Plans to Eliminate Masks and Testing...
The government is using inflation as "cover" to take more money from graduates and students, a respected economic think-tank has said.The Institute for Fiscal Studies warned on Thursday that a freeze to the repayment threshold and large real-term cuts in maintenance loans could cause "genuine hardship".Inflation has hit highs not seen since the early 1990s but the government has decided not to increase the size of student maintenance loans or increase the repayment threshold to match.As a result the real-terms value of the loans has fallen, and people earning lower salaries are being sucked into having to make more or...
SEATTLE — A group of Seattle Public School students want the district to bring back its mask requirement. Students walked out of class Monday and gathered in front of the district's building demanding the change. Students chanted outside the building that they want a mask mandate. It's estimated more...
U.S. health officials on Wednesday extended by 15 days a U.S. mandate requiring travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and in transit hubs, saying they needed time to assess the impact of a recent rise in COVID-19 cases. Industry groups and Republican lawmakers want the administration to immediately end...
A group of commercial airline pilots filed a lawsuit against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in an attempt to lift the federal transportation mask mandate. In court paperwork, the 10 commercial airline pilots – who work for American JetBlue and Southwest – argued that the CDC issued...
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia is reinstating its indoor mask mandate after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections, becoming the first major U.S. city to do so this spring. This comes as COVID-19 outbreaks have popped up in recent weeks in parts of the Northeast. Cabinet members, House Speaker Nancy...
Pfizer said Thursday it wants to expand its COVID-19 booster shots to healthy elementary-age kids. U.S. health authorities already urge everyone 12 and older to get one booster dose for the best protection against the newest variants -- and recently gave the option of a second booster to those 50 and older.
Comments / 0