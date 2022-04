MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana’s 6th annual Empty Bowls event is Saturday, March 26th. It’ll be at the Monroe Civic Center from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Restaurants from across the ArkLaMiss will showcase their best dishes. Guests can choose a beautiful bowl to take home with the $40 price of an all-inclusive event ticket.

MONROE, LA ・ 27 DAYS AGO