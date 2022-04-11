ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Man killed when arm gets stuck in Boston subway car door

SFGate
 3 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — A man was killed when his arm became stuck in the door of a Boston subway car as it pulled away from a station, authorities said. “There was an incident shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in which a man sustained fatal injuries inside...

www.sfgate.com

