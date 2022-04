Clubs all have their great figures from the past, Sunderland perhaps more than most, but Bobby Gurney stands above them all in the scoring charts for our club. No man or woman has surpassed his achievements, and it's very unlikely anyone ever will. His name should be revered by all who love Sunderland AFC as, when it comes to hometown heroes, there have been very few to rival him.

