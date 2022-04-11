ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

MPS students begin to make up for time lost during strike

SFGate
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Students are returning to the classroom in Minneapolis Public Schools following spring break and will now begin making up for instruction time lost because of the teachers strike. Starting Monday,...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento City Unified Closing Wednesday To All Students As Teacher Strike Begins

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento City Unified School District teacher strike will start on Wednesday, forcing 40,000 students to stay home from 76 campuses. The strike comes just as state COVID restrictions at schools had ended. Mom Trisha Strachan was fed up. She will enroll her eighth-grader, Leo, in a different public school district next year. “For us, this is it. We are moving out of Sacramento City Unified,” Strachan said. “Both of my kids have had some absolutely amazing teachers. It just doesn’t feel to me like a place where what both sides are saying is what we care most about is...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KARE 11

MPS students stage sit-in to support educators

MINNEAPOLIS — School's out, but students were in at North High School — even the ones who don't go there. "[We're here] showing support for the teachers, man," Southwest High School sophomore Morris Callahan said. "Our educators, they teach for us, they make lesson plans, they work really...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Despite Optimism, No Deal Reached Between MPS And Striking Teachers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Once again, there won’t be school in Minneapolis on Monday. The school district and the educators who went on strike 11 days ago failed to reach a contract agreement Saturday. Monday will be the 10th school day missed as teachers and education support professionals continue their strike over wages, mental health resources and class size caps. The district has said it’s reached its financial limits. “Guess what? I don’t care where they get the money,” said Ana Vasquez, a Roosevelt High School teacher, at a small solidarity rally Saturday in Dinkytown. “It is not our job to figure out where...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Minneapolis, MN
Education
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

MPS food service workers set to join strike

Daily picket lines continue outside the Minneapolis School District’s (MPS) offices in the second week of the Minneapolis Teacher’s Federation (MFT) strike. The more than 4,500 educators on strike gained a new ally on Tuesday, as the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 284 chapter, which provides the meals for MPS, announced their intent to also go on strike.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SFGate

Vegas school district to provide teachers with panic devices

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The metro Las Vegas school district will provide electronic panic-button devices to teachers as it moves to boost security in the wake of incidents that include a violent after-school attack that left a teacher injured and unconscious in her classroom. In addition to providing teachers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WHO 13

63 year old Bishop defending marriage to teen in Iowa court

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bishop Demetrius Sinegal of the Kingdom Church flew in from Texas and called for a full investigation into the November 15th marriage of Des Moines Bishop Dwight Reed and Jordan Reed of the Christ Apostolic Temple. Dwight is 63 years-old and Jordan is 19. “This marriage tears at the very fiber […]
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy