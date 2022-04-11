ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Princess Anne inspects the troops and meets the prime minister on day one of her Papua New Guinea trip, during her Southern Hemisphere tour marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

By Maria Chiorando For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Princess Anne has landed in Papua New Guinea on the latest leg of her Southern Hemisphere tour.

The 71-year-old royal, who is being accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, 67, for the trip, has undertaken the tour to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Following a whirlwind three-day trip to Australia, the royal couple arrived at Jacksons International Airport in Port Moresby earlier today.

Prime Minister James Marape greeted the pair on the tarmac, as they exited the plane upon their arrival at the airport.

The Princess Royal was given a garland of flowers when she touched down, and was soon photographed wearing the blooms around her neck, as she inspected a guard of honour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V45OM_0f5gjawd00
The Princess Royal (pictured, centre), was snapped inspecting a Guard of Honour on her arrival at Jackson International Airport in Papua New Guinea earlier today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTX9v_0f5gjawd00
Princess Anne, 71, was pictured wearing a flower garland, which had been presented to her as she arrived at the airport
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aFP70_0f5gjawd00
The royal (pictured, left) posed for a photo with the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape (pictured, right), on the first day of her trip to the country

Upon her arrival at the airport, Princess Anne wore a beige trouser suit, with a dark thin stripe detail, complemented by a blue shirt.

She paired the suit with pale beige loafers with a wood-style low block heel, and a small cream handbag slung conveniently over her shoulder.

Her jewellery included a thick gold chain, with a coin-style pendant, and spherical gold stud earrings.

Anne opted to put her hair in her trademark low bun, and chose a natural makeup look for the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TujYu_0f5gjawd00
Princess Anne and and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence (pictured) arrive at the airport, where they are greeted by Prime Minister James Marape
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uuime_0f5gjawd00
The royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence (pictured, left) greet the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape (pictured, right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=148H3f_0f5gjawd00
The royal was presented with Lei upon her arrival at Jackson International Airport in Port Moresby
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xxOp_0f5gjawd00
 It was all-go for the royal as soon as she touched down. After greeting dignitaries and being given a lei, she walked across the tarmac to her next appointment
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fpNNM_0f5gjawd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cu349_0f5gjawd00
Dancers (pictured) participated in a traditional welcome for the royal couple as they arrived in the country on the first day of their Papua New Guinea trip

After her arrival in the country, the princess went onto meet with Governor General Sir Bob Bofeng Dadae at Government House.

She then changed her outfit to attend a reception, meeting with business leaders and politicians.

At the event, at which she gave a speech, Anne was snapped wearing an emerald green midi dress, paired with a double strand of pearls, and cream pumps with a low heel.

She kept her hair in the same trademark bun, but added a swipe of dark fuchsia lipstick for a more formal makeup look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y95ql_0f5gjawd00
After arriving in the county, Anne went to Government House, where she met with Governor General Sir Bob Bofeng Dadae (pictured, right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UkH85_0f5gjawd00
The 71-year-old, who changed out of her trouser suit to attend a reception at Government House, opted for a green midi dress and cream heels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pIuPe_0f5gjawd00
The royal took her make-up look up a level by adding a swipe of dark fuchsia lipstick, to complement her emerald green dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HyxB3_0f5gjawd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fF2Xl_0f5gjawd00
The royal was snapped giving a speech at the reception in Port Morsby, before meeting with business leaders and politicians at the event

The royal arrived in Papua New Guinea today after leaving Australia this morning.

Before leaving the country, she undertook one final engagement, meeting members of the Royal Australian Corps of Signals (RASIGS) and Royal Australian Corps of Transport (RACT), of which she been Colonel-in-Chief since 1977 and 2011 respectively.

Throughout the three-day whirlwind tour, she met with firefighters at the New South Wales Rural Fire Service HQ in Sydney, where she found out more about the country's devastating bushfires in 2019-2020.

She also attended a special Garden Party, which was hosted at Government House in Sydney, and attended by guests from her patronages.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The Queen's 70 years in pictures! Royal family announces Instagram photo countdown to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration weekend with a daily image to mark every year of her reign

The Royal family has announced a 70-day picture countdown to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration weekend. Sharing a photo of the Queen's coronation at Westminster Abbey, in 1953, to Instagram, to kick things off, each photo will represent a year of the monarch's seven-decade reign. In today's black and white...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Flying home for Easter! Fuss-free Princess Anne is spotted carrying her own bags at Sydney airport as she ends an intense four-day tour - but she's still travelling by private jet!

Princess Anne proved she has plenty of stamina left today after an intense four-day-visit to Australia and Papua New Guinea. The 71-year-old Princess Royal made a brief stop at Sydney Airport today after arriving by private jet from Papua New Guinea, where she concluded a whirlwind tour of the Southern Hemisphere.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Prince Charles plants tree at The National Arboretum for the Queen's Green Canopy project in honour of her Majesty's platinum jubilee - and gives the sapling his customary 'handshake' to wish it well

The Prince of Wales stepped out in Gloucestershire today, as he planted a tree in honour of The Queen's Green Canopy (QGC). QGC is a UK-wide Platinum Jubilee initiative which will create a lasting legacy in tribute to the Queen's 70 years of service to the nation, through a network of trees planted in her name.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Still the hardest working royal! Princess Anne, 71, packs in more than 20 engagements on 4-day Australia and Papua New Guinea tour, travels with one aide and gets by on a few hours sleep (and even does her own hair)

At the age of 71, she is certainly a chip off the old block. About to set off home from a whirlwind trip to mark her mother’s historic Platinum Jubilee to Australia and Papua New Guinea, the Princess Royal has travelled almost 25,000 miles on commercial airlines in less than a week, packed in more than 20 engagements over four days - without a single evening off - and even led the way staying in £185 hotels.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Hello Magazine

The Queen's special Platinum Jubilee tribute for garden revealed

The Queen has long had a love of gardening, and reportedly showed a renewed interest in horticulture following a garden restoration project at Windsor Castle in 2017. So Her Majesty will no doubt be pleased to learn that a new variety of rose has been launched by David Austin Roses to mark her Platinum Jubilee, with approval of the royal household.
GARDENING
Daily Mail

Cruz Beckham is first member of the family to break social media silence after discovering thief had raided their £40m London mansion while David, Victoria and Harper were at home

Cruz Beckham was the first member of the Beckham family to return to social media after their West London home was burgled. The thief forced their way into a spare upstairs bedroom at the £40m mansion in Holland Park and ransacked the place while David, Victoria and 10-year-old daughter Harper relaxed downstairs completely unawares.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Metal detectorist claims badly-damaged King Charles I silver coin that he has found in Shropshire field was defaced by puritan after monarch was beheaded

A metal detectorist claims a heavily damaged silver coin he found once bore the head of King Charles I - but the depiction was scraped off after his execution. The silver coin, which if authentic would have been struck during Charles's reign from 1625 and 1649, may have depicted a side-on profile of the King.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Papua New Guinea#Princess Royal#Platinum Jubilee#Government House
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Duke Of Sussex’s Relationship With Prince William Changed After His Army Stint? Tensions Between Siblings Reportedly Unresolved

Prince William and Prince Harry used to be very close. Growing up, the siblings had no one else but each other to lean on. Prince William and Prince Harry also had some shared experiences that no one else could relate to. And they also helped each other deal with Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s divorce, as well as the latter’s death.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Man who went to war with neighbours over 32ft-high conifer trees in his garden that he refused to trim because ‘it would kill them’ is ordered to lop them after losing court battle

A man who claimed trimming his 32ft trees would kill them has been ordered to lop them after losing a battle with his neighbours. Terry Saville had been locked in a war of words with Neil and May Kidd over the trees between their properties in Kirriemuir, Angus. The frustrated...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
The Independent

British girl, 8, stranded in Afghanistan while parents are in UK as ministers show ‘indifference’

An eight-year-old British girl is stranded in Afghanistan while her parents are in the UK due to what has been described by lawyers as “an abject lack of concern” by the British government.Ministers are being asked to “act with urgency” after it emerged that the British-Afghan child, who cannot be named to protect her identity, has been blocked from joining her mother and father in Britain despite the current dangers in Afghanistan following the fall of Kabul last summer.The girl, who turned eight in August last year and was born in Afghanistan, is currently living with extended family in the...
U.K.
GreenwichTime

White Memorial to present program on ‘Tribes and Cultures of Papua New Guinea’

LITCHFIELD — White Memorial Conservation center is presenting “The Tribes and Cultures of Papua New Guinea” with Stewart McPherson, at 2 p.m. April 2 on Zoom. “Guests will take a virtual visit to one of the most remote places on the planet with Stewart McPherson, who will discuss the unique and amazing cultures and tribes of New Guinea and surrounding islands, covering the crocodile clan of the Sepik River, the Baining fire dancers, the shark callers of the Trobriand Islands, the smoked bodies of Aseki, the Huli wigmen, the Hagen wigmen, the Asaro mudmen, and the Chimbu skeleton men.,” according to a statement. “This lost world, rarely visited by the arm-chair tourist, is home to towering mountains, lush tropical rain forests, mammal species similar to those found in Australia, glorious bird life, and flora exclusive to the island. It even has a glacier.”
LITCHFIELD, CT
BBC

Isle of Wight sea eagles: Police investigate third bird death

The death of a sea eagle, from a group reintroduced on the Isle of Wight, is being investigated by police. Hampshire Constabulary said a dead eagle was reported on Bowcombe Road, on the island, on 24 February . It comes as Dorset Police continues to investigate the deaths of two...
ANIMALS
BBC

Endangered Suffolk punch born near Dartmoor

A "critically endangered" English Suffolk punch horse has been born in Bovey Tracey in Devon. Bee gave birth to her foal Bertie on Thursday at Lower Teign Barn after almost a year's gestation. Tamson Russell, breeder, said the sleepless nights waiting for the birth was "worth every moment". According to...
ANIMALS
MedicalXpress

Why Papua New Guinea vaccine coverage matters for Australians

While Australia is among the world's highest vaccinated countries, a number of Pacific nations are struggling to vaccinate even one-quarter of their population. It's an issue that has profound implications not only for the local populations, but for Australians and, indeed, the entire globe, according to Dr. Stefanie Vaccher, epidemiologist and senior research fellow at Burnet Institute.
HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Town council calls for memories of Queen's visits for Platinum Jubilee celebration

Residents are being asked to share their royal memories as part of plans to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Telford. Madeley Town Council wants people to come forward with their recollections of royal visits, particularly by The Queen, to mark the 70th anniversary since she took the throne. The...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Extinction Rebellion mob glue their hands to desks at Shell London HQ after targeting the QUEEN with Buckingham Palace march - as Just Stop Oil activists chain themselves to Essex refinery on 12th day of misery

Dozens of Extinction Rebellion activists glued their hands to the London HQ of Shell today while hundreds marched on Buckingham Palace. Video shared by XR shows two activists with their hands down on a reception desk with the logo of oil giant Shell visible in the background. Other pictures show three people holding XR signs saying: 'Insiders wanted'.
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

334K+
Followers
30K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy