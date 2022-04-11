Princess Anne inspects the troops and meets the prime minister on day one of her Papua New Guinea trip, during her Southern Hemisphere tour marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
Princess Anne has landed in Papua New Guinea on the latest leg of her Southern Hemisphere tour.
The 71-year-old royal, who is being accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, 67, for the trip, has undertaken the tour to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Following a whirlwind three-day trip to Australia, the royal couple arrived at Jacksons International Airport in Port Moresby earlier today.
Prime Minister James Marape greeted the pair on the tarmac, as they exited the plane upon their arrival at the airport.
The Princess Royal was given a garland of flowers when she touched down, and was soon photographed wearing the blooms around her neck, as she inspected a guard of honour.
Upon her arrival at the airport, Princess Anne wore a beige trouser suit, with a dark thin stripe detail, complemented by a blue shirt.
She paired the suit with pale beige loafers with a wood-style low block heel, and a small cream handbag slung conveniently over her shoulder.
Her jewellery included a thick gold chain, with a coin-style pendant, and spherical gold stud earrings.
Anne opted to put her hair in her trademark low bun, and chose a natural makeup look for the day.
After her arrival in the country, the princess went onto meet with Governor General Sir Bob Bofeng Dadae at Government House.
She then changed her outfit to attend a reception, meeting with business leaders and politicians.
At the event, at which she gave a speech, Anne was snapped wearing an emerald green midi dress, paired with a double strand of pearls, and cream pumps with a low heel.
She kept her hair in the same trademark bun, but added a swipe of dark fuchsia lipstick for a more formal makeup look.
The royal arrived in Papua New Guinea today after leaving Australia this morning.
Before leaving the country, she undertook one final engagement, meeting members of the Royal Australian Corps of Signals (RASIGS) and Royal Australian Corps of Transport (RACT), of which she been Colonel-in-Chief since 1977 and 2011 respectively.
Throughout the three-day whirlwind tour, she met with firefighters at the New South Wales Rural Fire Service HQ in Sydney, where she found out more about the country's devastating bushfires in 2019-2020.
She also attended a special Garden Party, which was hosted at Government House in Sydney, and attended by guests from her patronages.
