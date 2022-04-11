ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Elliott Apologizes to Jane Campion, Benedict Cumberbatch for ‘Power of the Dog’ Comments

By Liz Kocan
 3 days ago
Before Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, the biggest feud of awards season was between Sam Elliott and the Oscar-nominated film The Power Of The Dog. Speaking to Marc Maron on the WTF podcast, Elliott referred to the film as a “piece of sh*t,” derided the film’s themes exploring masculinity and homosexuality, and said of director Jane Campion, “What the fuck does this woman from down there, New Zealand, know about the American west?”

In response, Campion referred to Elliott as a “b-i-t-c-h.” And now Elliott has, hopefully laid the entire thing to rest with an apology.

Appearing as part of a Deadline Contenders TV event with the rest of his 1883 co-stars, Elliott said, “That movie struck a chord with me. And in trying to tell the guy [Maron] how I felt about the film, I wasn’t very articulate. I didn’t articulate it very well, and I said some things that hurt people, and I feel terrible about that. The gay community has been incredible to me my entire career. And I mean my entire career, from before I got started in this town. Friends on every level and every job description up until today.”

Elliott singled out his longtime agent – who is gay – for supporting him, and added, “I’m sorry I hurt any of those friends and someone that I loved. And anyone else by the words that I used.”

“I told the WTF podcaster that I thought Jane Campion was a brilliant director, and I want to apologize to the cast of The Power of the Dog, brilliant actors all. And in particular Benedict Cumberbatch. I can only say that I’m sorry and I am. I am.”

Campion is no stranger to making off-the-cuff remarks that aren’t a good look, as she did when she told Venus and Serena Williams “You don’t have to play against the guys like I have to,” so perhaps in light of her own controversies, she’ll accept Elliott’s apology and we can all move on.

