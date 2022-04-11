Rutgers men’s lax drops in latest poll

Following a difficult 17-9 loss to No. 1 Maryland on Sunday night, Rutgers men’s lacrosse took an unexpected slide down the latest poll.

Rutgers fell four spots to seventh in this week’s Inside Lacrosse Men’s Division I Media Poll.

Sunday’s loss at the juggernaut that is Maryland is the first for the Scarlet Knights this year in Big Ten play. Rutgers is now 10-2 on the season and 2-1 in the Big Ten.

Maryland is by head and shoulders the best men’s lacrosse program in the nation this year. This might be an all-time great team for the Terrapins.

The Big Ten schedule is coming to a close for Rutgers in a hurry. The Scarlet Knights will play at Michigan this upcoming Saturday and close out the season on April 23 against Penn State.

Rutgers is one of three Big Ten teams in this week’s poll, led by top-ranked Maryland, then No. 7 Rutgers and No. 9 Ohio State.

Princeton, who handed Rutgers their only other loss this season, is third in the poll with an 8-2 record.

Ahead of Sunday’s game against Maryland, the men’s lacrosse RPI had Rutgers as eighth in the nation . They were the top-ranked RPI in the Big Ten.