Eddie's Wife Loves This New Country Artist

Eddie shared on The Bobby Bones Show today (April 11) about his wife being newly interested in a country artist.

That country artist is Parker McCollum . According to Eddie, his wife has been listening to McCollum's latest song "To Be Loved By You" on repeat at the house. Not only that, he caught her on Wikipedia looking at all the information out there on McCollum. He says she's in love with him and it makes him a little envious.

Amy and Lunchbox immediately guessed that McCollum was the artist that Eddie's wife loved. They said he's attractive, a new artist, and he's a Texas boy.