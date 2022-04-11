ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Eddie's Wife Loves This New Country Artist

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gJuJw_0f5gjWMb00

Eddie shared on The Bobby Bones Show today (April 11) about his wife being newly interested in a country artist.

That country artist is Parker McCollum . According to Eddie, his wife has been listening to McCollum's latest song "To Be Loved By You" on repeat at the house. Not only that, he caught her on Wikipedia looking at all the information out there on McCollum. He says she's in love with him and it makes him a little envious.

Amy and Lunchbox immediately guessed that McCollum was the artist that Eddie's wife loved. They said he's attractive, a new artist, and he's a Texas boy.

Comments / 0

Related
102.7 KORD

Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd — Country’s Greatest Love Stories

The courtship of Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd is a true Nashville fairytale. The pair met in 2013; at the time, both were scrappy songwriters coming up in Music City who just so happened to be paired together for a studio session. Their creative chemistry was obvious: During the writing date, Morris and Hurd wrote "Last Turn Home," which Tim McGraw later decided to record.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Parker Mccollum
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Battle Breakup & Infidelity Rumors

Just as they're settling into showcasing their love to the world, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are fighter breakup rumors. The famous Hip Hop couple revealed months ago that they are expecting their first child together, and as soon as that announcement was made, Rih and Rocky have been baby-bumping from one red carpet to the next. The pair were friends for several years before they made their romance official and fans can't get enough of their growing family.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES
Guitar World Magazine

Ann Wilson on her relationship with sister Nancy: “We’re not feuding. We just have different ideas for what Heart should be”

Ann Wilson has set the record straight regarding her relationship with sister and fellow Heart bandmate Nancy, dispelling myths of a potential feud between the pair. In a new interview with Classic Rock, the Heart vocalist addressed rumors of a conflict between her and Nancy, saying that although the pair are “okay with each other”, there is “a real split” between them.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mark Wahlberg says he spent ‘millions’ of his own money on new religious film: ‘This is God choosing me’

Mark Wahlberg has opened up about the personal investment he made to get his new movie Father Stu made after failing to secure financial backing.Father Stu tells the true story of Stuart Long (played by Wahlberg), a boxer who became a Catholic priest while struggling with a progressive muscle disorder called inclusion body myositis.Speaking to Insider, Wahlberg revealed that he spent “millions and millions” of his own dollars to bring the film to the big screen, inspired by his co-star Mel Gibson who invested $30m (£23m) in The Passion of the Christ to help finance it.“Well, I'm always willing...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Country#Country Artist
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Good Morning Britain viewers in hysterics over Gene Simmons’s reasoning for not taking drugs

Kiss star Gene Simmons gave Good Morning Britain viewers some life advice, which left them in hysterics.In an interview on Thursday (14 April), the Kiss rock star explained his secrets to looking good and still being able to perform at the age of 72.Simmons revealed he lives a “clean life”, despite his rock persona as The Demon.He also told viewers their “spankle” won’t work if they drink too much.The musician said: “Kids, if you don’t use drugs and you don’t smoke or drink, you can hold your hand in front of your face and it won’t do that [shakes hand].“It’s...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Camila Cabello Rocks Multi-Colored Nails – and Not Much Else! – in Sultry Bubble Bath Photo

Camila Cabello is flaunting what her mama – and her manicurist – gave her!. The "Havana" singer, 25, posted a photo of herself lounging in a bubble bath while showing off her multi-colored nails on Instagram on Tuesday, wearing only a towel wrapped around her head, a stunning statement necklace, and long chain link earrings as she relaxed in the tub surrounded by lush greenery.
CELEBRITIES
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy