Jake Paul’s sparring partner wants YouTube star to fight Canelo Alvarez next and then RETIRE aged 25 ‘into the sunset’

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
 2 days ago

JAKE PAUL has been urged to fight Canelo Alvarez NEXT and then RETIRE from boxing aged 25.

The YouTuber-turned prizefighting star recently announced he will return in August sparking speculation on who his opponent will be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGPEy_0f5gjTiQ00
Jake Paul pictured with sparring partner Anthony Taylor Credit: INSTAGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=063cBv_0f5gjTiQ00
Canelo Alvarez has been called out by Jake Paul before Credit: Getty

Paul is yet to fight a recognised opponent in the early stages of his 5-0 career.

But Anthony Taylor, one of his regular sparring partners, wants the American celebrity to go right to the top of the food chain.

Taylor, 33, told SunSport: “Honestly, I would love to see Jake fight Canelo.

“Win or lose, ride off into the sunset, retire and say, ‘Hey, I fought a world champion’.

“Even right now, go for it. Why not? Who knows? Jake has improved substantially since his last fight."

Paul has called to fight boxing's pound-for-pound No1 in the past but himself admitted it would have to in the next few years.

And even then, realistically bridging the gap to take on Canelo, 31, could be deemed a near impossible task.

Paul most recently knocked out Tyron Woodley, 39, in their December rematch having initially won on points four months earlier.

It added to KOs over online rival 'AnEsonGib', ex-NBA player Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37.

Paul has steadily built a feud with top names in the UFC and even boss Dana White - and Taylor wants to see it continue.

He said: "I would love to see Jake fight Nate Diaz. Or Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman, I would love to see those fights.

“There’s not a lot of boxers who are calling out Jake at the moment, because they’re focussing on their careers.”

Paul was set to answer critics of his of his record and opposition in a grudge match with 7-0 boxer Tommy Fury, 22.

But the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson - who beat Taylor in August - pulled out with a broken rib and chest infection.

Fury, who featured on reality TV show Love Island in 2019, remains a contender as Paul's next opponent.

Taylor said: “It’s hard to say who Jake’s going to fight and as a friend of Jake’s I don’t know what he’s thinking.

“Jake has a plethora to chose from. Now, Tommy Fury’s definitely up there.

"But have you noticed ever since the Tommy and Jake fight went out, you haven’t heard much of Tommy Fury.

“He’s been a missing link ever since. So who knows what Jake’s got planned for August.

"But we’re looking forward to seeing the announcement once he does.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30toAL_0f5gjTiQ00
Tommy Fury beat Anthony Taylor on Jake Paul's undercard Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bGk0S_0f5gjTiQ00
Jake Paul knocked out Tyro Woodley in their rematch Credit: AP

