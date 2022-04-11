ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Haunted Crying Boy Doll Is Still Messing With Lunchbox

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 3 days ago

Lunchbox burned the haunted crying boy doll last week after it lived with him for an entire week, but it's still messing with him.

During the haunted doll's stay at Lunchbox's house, he asked the doll to curse him for 30 days. While nothing happened directly after the request, it seems something is happening now. Lunchbox is claiming the doll hacked his Uber account. He had 44 unknown charges from Uber that were showing up on his credit card statement. It started out as a $5 charge and then went all the way up to $160 charge. Lunchbox is blaming it on the haunted doll rather than just a scammer/hack situation.

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

