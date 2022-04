With my birthday approaching next month my incredible wife asked me what I wanted to do to celebrate. Just like all husbands do I said "I don't know", to which she rolled her eyes and told me that is not helpful. But after chatting a bit more I told her I just want to do something fun together, I don't need any more materialist stuff, we have plenty of that so we decided on a trip. I wanted to do something in Texas and we often visit the Metroplex, we just visited Austin a few months back, so we decided on a trip to Galveston, TX.

GALVESTON, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO