ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

'I wanted to scream:' Chilean woman reunites with son, a Houston firefighter who was stolen at birth

CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KaW7M_0f5gi0YT00
EMBED <> More Videos Houston firefighter stolen at birth returns to birthplace Chile

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston firefighter opens up about being stolen shortly after birth and his journey to Chile to connect with the birth mother he never knew.

Before his journey, Tyler Graf said he was just an ordinary 38-year-old man with a wife and child.

"I was adopted by a very loving, caring family," Graf said. "I think it was just knowing that my story did start before I was adopted. So, it's kind of like missing the first five minutes of the movie."

After becoming a father, Graf tried to learn about his birth family. Suddenly, he got a call he never expected.

"That's when they sat me down and told me who I was, how they know who I am and what the true backstory really is," Graf said.

He had been stolen from his birth mother, who was told her son died shortly after birth.

The practice of coercive adoptions became widespread under dictator Augusto Pinochet's reign in Chile during the 1970s and 1980s. Thousands of babies were taken and trafficked around the world through a complex network that included hospitals, the Catholic church and the Chilean government.

Constanza del Rio said judges, doctors, midwives and social assistants were all involved.

American families, like Tyler's, said they had no idea the baby they had adopted had been stolen.

When Tyler's birth mother, Hilda Quezada Godoy, realized her baby she had laid eyes on in 1983 was actually alive, she could not believe it.

"I wanted to scream," Godoy said. "I questioned a lot of things. The thought of if he was loved, if he ate well, if he spent time cold."

Graf went to his birthplace, Chile, for the first time.

He met the sisters he never knew he had, along with the rest of his family.

Only for a moment, Graf was transported to a life that could have been.

"To be a good mother, it doesn't take a fancy house, doesn't take money. It's pretty simple. It's open arms and a huge heart filled with nothing but support and love," Graf said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Missing Missouri woman called mother crying and said ‘he wont let me leave’ moments before vanishing in Texas

A Missouri woman went missing after making a desperate phone call to her mother begging for help. Dana Holt, 30, disappeared on 2 March. She was last seen on surveillance video leaving a train with a man who appeared to be helping her with her bag. A short time later, she called her mother, Deborah, in a panic. She was crying on the call. “She sounded terrified and scared. I was like ‘where are you?’ She was like, ‘Oh my gosh. He’s getting out of the shower. I got to go.’ That was it,” Deborah said in an interview...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Toddler Returns Home After Years-Long Legal Battle Over Life Support

A Fort Worth toddler who has been on a respirator for most of her life has been sent home following a legal battle to keep her alive. Tinslee Lewis has been at Cook Children’s Medical Center since 2019 after she was born with a rare heart condition. The defect is known as Ebstein’s anomaly, in which a right heart valve sits lower than normal. In past legal proceedings, officials with Cook Children's said the condition makes it difficult for her heart to pump properly and causes blood to flow backward through the heart. Her lungs were also underdeveloped, which is common in premature births.
FORT WORTH, TX
Complex

12-Year-Old-Girl Fatally Shoots Her Cousin, Then Herself While on Instagram Live in ‘Freak Accident’

A 12-year-old girl shot and killed her 14-year-old cousin and herself on Instagram Live during what her mother is now calling a “freak accident,” per KSDK. Paris Harvey shot Kuaron Harvey, before shooting herself, on Friday before 2 a.m., the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said. The girl’s mother, Shanise Harvey, said she left Paris with family after a birthday party.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Augusto Pinochet
PennLive.com

Deputy gets shot 5 times by his father during family dispute, kills him with return fire

An Alabama deputy sheriff is recovering after he was shot five times by his father following a domestic dispute involving the deputy’s parents, authorities said Monday. Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham held a press conference to chronicle the events of the Friday afternoon incident that left the deputy’s father dead. The slain man’s name has not been released but authorities identified the wounded off-duty deputy as Cedric Law, a 26-year-old who has been on the force about two years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother Andrea Yates who drowned her five children in a bathtub refuses own release from mental hospital

More than two decades after she confessed to drowning her five young children at her Houston home’s bathtub, Andrea Yates has refused to face a hearing to determine if she can be released from a mental health facility.Yates, now 57, is granted a review annually to leave the Kerrville state hospital in Texas where she has lived for more than 15 years, but denies herself the opportunity to leave every year, reported People magazine. “She’s where she wants to be. Where she needs to be,” her defence attorney George Parnham said last year.“And I mean, hypothetically, where would she go?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chilean#Scream#Ktrk#Catholic#American
Q92

Woman Gives Her 12-Day Old Baby to Stranger in Corpus Christi

Over the weekend in Corpus Christi, Claudia Canales was driving down Commanche Street and noticed a woman walking holding a baby. As reported by KRIS-TV in Corpus Canales thought the woman looked lost and confused, so she pulled her car up to the woman. It was at that point, the woman asked her to take the 12-day old baby with her and she did!
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
International Business Times

Baby Born With 2 Heads, 3 Hands In Rare Conjoined Twin Case Fighting For Life

In a rare incident, a woman in India gave birth to a baby with two heads, two hearts, one torso and three hands. The baby was born Tuesday in a hospital in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. The doctors, who were shocked after seeing the baby's condition, referred the boy to a hospital in the city of Indore.
INDIA
The Independent

Father, 93, and son left immobile daughter to die in squalor, court told

An immobile and vulnerable woman died in “horrific” conditions in a bedroom after her elderly father and brother failed to care for her or seek medical help, a court has heard.Jurors were told the body of Julie Burdett, 61, weighed just 4st 10lb when paramedics were finally called to her Leicester home.Prosecutors allege “extreme” hoarders 93-year-old Ralph Burdett and his son Philip, 59, left Julie to suffer “dreadful” injuries “surrounded by filth and squalor” for around two weeks in January 2019.Leicester Crown Court heard Philip was paid a carer’s allowance of £60 per week to help his sister.Jurors were told...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

Dead Mum Gives Birth 10 Days After Her Death

The baby spent a couple of days in the mortuary without anyone being awareCarokynabooth/Pixabay. A woman named Nomveliso Nomasonto Mdoyi from South Africa had complained of breathlessness for a couple of days after which she suddenly passed away. She was the mother of five other children at her home in the village of Mthayisi in South Africa’s southern Cape province. As presented by family members, she neither nor anyone else was aware that she was pregnant before her death, so it came as a big surprise to find a baby after 10 days she had died.
CNN

CNN

982K+
Followers
143K+
Post
773M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy