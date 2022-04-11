ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes-Benz to halve CO2 emissions by 2030

AOL Corp
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz aims to halve its CO2 emissions by 2030, the carmaker said on Monday, providing a half-way goal to its existing target of becoming CO2 neutral by 2039. The company will also work...

www.aol.com

MotorAuthority

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 43 arrives with 4-cylinder engine, electrified turbo

Mercedes-Benz AMG on Wednesday unveiled a new version of its redesigned SL convertible, one powered by a 4-cylinder engine. The car slots in roughly where the V-6-powered SL 400 used to sit, though its availability in the U.S. is yet to be confirmed. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbocharged...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-Benz Factory Closes After Leopard Invasion

Car production plants across the globe are being forced to halt operations temporarily for several reasons. The most common as of late has been the shortage of semiconductors and other crucial components due to the supply chain crisis. It's a frustrating situation that is having customers pay more and wait longer for their desired cars.
CARS
TechCrunch

Mercedes-Benz shows off the interior of the 2023 EQS SUV

The interior cabin incorporates both wood and leather to create a “lounge-like” ambiance. Mercedes will allow customers to customize the interior in seven different color combinations. It will also offer optional third-row seating and an electrically adjustable second row, allowing the EQS SUV to transport up to seven people. Other notable features include a Dolby Atmos sound system and an air filtration system that incorporates a HEPA filter to prevent pollen and dust from entering the cabin.
BUYING CARS
WFMZ-TV Online

Change at Stockertown cement plant expected to reduce CO2 emissions

STOCKERTOWN, Pa. - A change at a cement manufacturer in Northampton County is expected to reduce CO2 emissions. By the end of 2022, Buzzi Unicem USA and Alamo Cement Company will implement full conversion from traditional ASTM C150 Type I and II cements (OPC) to ASTM C595 Type IL (PLC) cement at several locations in the U.S., the two companies said in a news release.
STOCKERTOWN, PA
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-Benz Has Serious Issue With Heated Steering Wheel

Mercedes-Benz has always been a pioneer in the world of automotive safety and as the world evolves towards autonomy, we see its systems become more and more impressive and complex. Hands-off detection is a feature that was incorporated into its steering wheel with an early variation of its Distronic cruise control system. It warns the driver that no physical presence is detected on the wheel, regardless of whether the car is managing functions via its adaptive cruise control system.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

840-HP Mercedes-AMG SL Looks Ready To Destroy Porsche

The Mercedes-AMG SL was revealed last year as a luxury 2+2 roadster with loads of power. The SL 55 version's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 generates 469 horsepower with 516 lb-ft of torque, while the SL 63 version ups the ante to the tune of 577 hp and 590 lb-ft from the same motor. That may be far too much power for most, so a hybrid four-pot is coming too, or at least so says the rumor mill. But what if you want even more power? Well, that's what the SL E Performance is for, and its hybrid powertrain is sure to blow occupants' hair back so far that even teenage passengers will develop receding hairlines. We spotted a nearly naked prototype of this new model almost two months ago, and now we have fresh imagery.
CARS
The Independent

Toyota buyers soon will lose US electric vehicle tax credits

Toyota customers soon won't be able to get U.S. federal tax credits for buying electric or hybrid vehicles.The automaker expects that sometime before the end of June it will reach a 200,000-vehicle cap on the credits, Bob Carter, Toyota's head of North American sales, said Wednesday. After that, the credits will be phased out over the next year, reaching zero, as Tesla and General Motors already have. The lack of credits is problematic for automakers shifting from petroleum-powered vehicles to batteries in the effort to reduce emissions, meet government fuel-economy standards and fight climate change. Nissan is about 30,000...
INCOME TAX
MotorTrend Magazine

Electrify America Stations Will Repurpose Old VW EV Batteries For Energy Storage

Volkswagen has committed to becoming an all-electric vehicle company within the next decade, and its American branch immediately realized that two things needed to be done. With the VW ID4 going all-American in assembly by 2022, they needed all-American battery production to reduce supply chain woes, and a method of recycling their old batteries. The solution is a plan to use old batteries as energy storage solutions at VW's affiliated Electrify America stations, and the automaker's new Battery Engineering Lab in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will develop more battery technologies to take VW into its all-American EV future.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
insideevs.com

BYD Discontinued Production Of Gas-Only Cars In March

BYD announced this week that it has stopped the production of cars powered only by gasoline. The final units rolled off the assembly line in March. The Chinese company will focus on rechargeable vehicles - battery-electric and plug-in hybrids. The move is not a surprise as the share of non-rechargeable,...
ECONOMY
Autoweek.com

Toyota GR Corolla Is a 300-HP Rally-Bred Hot Hatch

The Toyota GR Corolla uses a turbocharged, direct-and-port injected 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine. The hot hatch comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that feeds the standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says it plans to have the GR Corolla on sale before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. The...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Tire Swap Gives Our Mercedes-Benz E450 Huge Performance Gains

We like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class a ton, but something has disappointed us with our yearlong 2021 E450 test car. How could a model providing such sublime ride quality in our initial testing deliver more average responses in subsequent test cars? Without switching to 18-inch wheels like the 2021 Car of the Year sedan, we decided to install a new set of tires for our yearlong E450 and see if we could improve the picture. And things did change, but not in the way we expected.
CARS
UPI News

Leopard wanders into Mercedes-Benz plant in India

March 21 (UPI) -- A Mercedes-Benz plant in India was evacuated and wildlife officials were called in when a leopard wandered into the production facility. Police and Junnar forest officers responded Monday when the leopard was spotted at the Mercedes-Benz plant in the Chakan MIDC area, near Pune. "We had...
ANIMALS
MotorBiscuit

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter: Release Date, Price, and Specs

With its high configurability, impressive capabilities, and spacious interior, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a great option for the large van segment. For the 2023 model year, the Sprinter has an upgraded engine lineup, as well as a new all-wheel drive system. Find out the release date, price, and specs of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. When …
HOME & GARDEN
topgear.com

The Maserati GranTurismo is returning as a 1,200hp EV

Crikey. And Maserati will follow it up with five more electric cars by the end of 2025. Skip 4 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. An electric version of the Maserati GranTurismo will be the first of six fully...
CARS
Phys.org

Australia has power to lower CO2 emissions in Asia Pacific

Australia could drastically lower carbon emissions in the Asia-Pacific region by exporting zero-carbon commodities such as electricity, green hydrogen and green metals, according to new research by experts at The Australian National University (ANU). The study of Australia's potential to supply zero-carbon commodities to the Asia Pacific is the first...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Electric car chargepoints to overtake fuel pumps

The number of electric vehicle charging points will reach 300,000 by 2030 under government plans but motoring groups say the roll out is not fast enough. Under the plans, operators will have to ensure drivers can compare prices and pay by contactless card. But the RAC said the chargepoint target...
CARS
electrek.co

Electric cars are now three to six times cheaper to drive in the US as gas prices rise

Electric cars are now three to six times cheaper to drive in the US as gas prices are getting higher and more volatile. The fact that electric vehicles are more efficient and less costly to operate than their gas-powered counterparts is not new information, but it is becoming more apparent, and it is on more people’s minds with the recent gas price increases.
TRAFFIC
Top Speed

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Prototype Starts Playing Around Nürburgring

Mercedes-Benz has just launched the E-Class facelift, but its engineers are already busy working on the sedan’s next generation. Our spy photographers caught the next E-Class for the first time back in December 2021, and then again in January of 2022. Things have been quiet ever since, but today, the car has been spotted once again. And, this time it’s headed to the Nürburgring for some endurance testing.
CARS

