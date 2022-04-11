ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dumps boyfriend after his mum refused to pay for her first class flight – but people say she is in the right

By Kara Godfrey
The US Sun
 4 days ago
A WOMAN claimed to dump her boyfriend after his mum refused to pay for her first class flight - but people are on her side.

The woman explained that she was travelling to Cabo for spring break with her boyfriend, along with his parents, siblings and their partners.

Travellers getting their boarding passes at airline check-in counter Credit: Getty

However, she said her boyfriend's parents paid for seven of the first class flights, including their plus ones - but left her in economy.

She wrote on the Reddit forum: "Becky, his mom, hasn’t seemed to like me for some reason she always makes snide remarks about my parents blue collar jobs and my field is nursing."

"We get to the airport and Becky got 7 other people first class tickets and me 1 coach ticket.

"She told me I was used to it and she had a free coach ticket so I should be grateful for going."

She added that not only did they leave her while she was in the longer queue, but she then had to pay for baggage when she got to the check in desk - where she started crying.

She continued: "My boyfriend at the time never once helped me through the coach line or said anything to his mom. I looked over at his mom’s smug face as I was about to pay the checked baggage fee."

She finished by saying the check-in crew said she shouldn't go, so she ended up breaking up with her boyfriend at the airport and leaving, to which she was then blamed for wasting their money.

The Reddit poster asked if she was in the wrong - but nearly everyone was on her side.

One person said: "The fact she got seven (7)!!! other people first class tickets and yet magically the budget ran out when it came to you tells you everything you need to know."

Another person wrote: "Your boyfriend’s entire family is absolute trash. Pure toxic garbage."

A third person commented: "Breaking up with him was the best thing you could have done for the peace and happiness of your future self."

Lots of people praised the check in lady too, calling her the "real MVP".

A woman went viral earlier this year after her boyfriend upgraded his own seat to first class, but left her in economy.

But one woman paid for her boyfriend to be upgraded into first class - only for him to be left fuming.

A woman recently divided opinion after she was told off during a flight while trying to livestream.

And a man split opinion after making his sister pay for his entire family's holiday.

Comments / 39

Happy cat
3d ago

Good for her! Given the attitude of the boyfriends mother this relationship would of never made it anyway. And seriously who wants to be part of a family that mocks and looks down at the most giving, caring profession called nursing!

Reply(6)
29
Andrea Patterson
2d ago

She doesn't think the mom likes her. This confirmed it for her. She dumps him. Good for her...just as she should have done. I think this may have been the straw in a long line of making her feel unwelcome.

Reply
13
andrea hailey
2d ago

Yep, she's in the right! His family is low class despite their wealth and his mother would've made sure you were miserable the entire trip. Obviously he thinks little of you as well so you made the right move. And kudos to the airport personnel for talking some sense to you. Mummy will still be running his life when he's 60 smh

Reply
11
The US Sun

