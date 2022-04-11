Victim in Anderson County plant shooting identified

The victim who was killed in a shooting at an Upstate factory last week, has been identified. The Anderson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 24 year old, Samuel Peare of Belton. He was shot and killed while working at the Frankische Plant in Anderson around 10:30 last Tuesday night.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride identified the gunman as former Frankische employee Brice Vandermosten Jr. He took his own life after shooting Peare and another employee. The other shooting victim suffered what McBride described as non-life threatening injuries. The incident is still being investigated. "