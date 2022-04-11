ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams designates Juneteenth as paid NYC holiday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IsUO2_0f5ggWyI00

Mayor Eric Adams announced today he is officially designating Juneteenth as a paid city holiday.

Juneteenth was officially designated as a federal holiday back in 2017. June 19 marks the anniversary of the day federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to announce that all enslaved people were free. The event came two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, recognizing the effective end of slavery in the United States.

“It’s time for our city to finally do what’s right and officially designate Juneteenth as a city holiday. This decision is long overdue, which is why it will immediately take effect this year," says Mayor Adams.

Comments / 46

Chevelle SS 396
1d ago

I say cancel all holidays. It’s getting ruined like everything else. Holidays for everything holidays for everybody. Forget it and cancel them all.

Reply(1)
7
Kathy Peranzo
19h ago

I’m Irish I want St Patrick’s Day paid holiday does any one know how the Irish were treated as slaves right here in NYC. We built most of Manhattan at low wages. I know because my family came here from Ireland and were treated worse than slaved

Reply(1)
3
Dreamofjeanie
2d ago

I agree. I never learned about Juneteenth in school. I’ve understood the significance of Juneteenth in only the last few years. One day out of the year to honor those that were brought here against their will. The lasting endurance they’ve sustained against unimaginable horror inflicted on them & because our country is better because of them, Juneteenth, their emancipation should be honored!!

Reply(15)
6
Related
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
Fortune

‘Stealth Omicron’ is silently overtaking NYC, and it’s coming for the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It hasn’t even been a month since New York City rolled back its vaccine requirements and ended mask mandates, but cases of COVID-19 are already back on the rise—thanks to the BA.2 Omicron subvariant that’s making its way through the city right now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New York City, NY
City
Adams, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New Jersey 101.5

Former mayor of Newark, NJ has no political shame (Opinion)

There’s no more shameless creature than a power-hungry New Jersey politician. And none seems as shameless this week as the former mayor of Newark, Sharpe James. He was a five-time mayor of Brick City but left in disgrace. He was convicted of fraud in federal court in 2008 having conspired to rig the sale of city property, 9 lots in all, to his mistress (he denied it was his mistress) for her to then resell. Tamika Riley made hundreds of thousands of dollars in profit from the scheme. He served 18 months in federal prison for the crime.
NEWARK, NJ
Syracuse.com

Small earthquake rumbles in Upstate New York

A minor earthquake has been recorded in Upstate New York. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 2.6-magnitude quake struck about 3 miles outside of Warsaw, N.Y., at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday. At least 58 people reported feeling the rumble. According to WHEC, such a small earthquake can be felt by people,...
WARSAW, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
News 12

NYPD names person of interest in Brooklyn subway shooting

The NYPD identified a person of interest in today's Brooklyn subway shooting as a man named Frank James. Investigators stressed, however, that they do not know if James has any connection to the shooting. Earlier in the day, a gunman in a gas mask and construction vest set off a...
BROOKLYN, NY
104.5 The Team

BREAKING: New York’s Lieutenant Governor Arrested

Update 5:33pm: Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin has resigned. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement shortly after 5pm:. I have accepted Brian Benjamin's resignation effective immediately. While the legal process plays out, it is clear to both of us that he cannot continue to serve as Lieutenant Governor. New Yorkers deserve absolute confidence in their government, and I will continue working every day to deliver for them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Emancipation Proclamation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

As Omicron variant BA.2 spreads rapidly, NYC's new health commissioner holds 1st briefing

NEW YORK -- New York City's new health commissioner introduced himself with his first COVID briefing Friday. It comes as the new form of the Omicron variant, known as BA.2, is spreading rapidly across our area.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, Dr. Ashwin Vasan said he plans to take a precautionary approach to public health.BA.2 now makes up nearly 25% of new COVID infections in the U.S., and 39% in New York and New Jersey. Health officials say it does not appear to cause more severe illness, but data shows it's 30% more transmissible. Dr. Vasan also addressed one of the most pressing questions from parents...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

Study says this is the best place to live in New Jersey

I won’t make you wait to find out what Niche.com says is the best place to live in New Jersey: it’s Princeton Junction. Niche is a platform “connection students and families to colleges and schools.” Niche creates the annual Best Places to Live rankings by using data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, and CDC combined with millions of resident reviews. The company considers factors such as affordability, the local housing market, neighborhood diversity, area public schools, walkability, and more.
PRINCETON, NJ
News 12

Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot

A gunman in a construction vest donned a gas mask, set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway train and shot at least 10 people Tuesday morning, authorities said. The shooter was at large and described as dangerous after leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform while others ran screaming.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

65K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy