Crashes shut down I-81 in Dauphin, Cumberland counties

Effective: 2022-03-19 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; Perry STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT NORTHERN DAUPHIN...NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN...CUMBERLAND AND PERRY COUNTIES THROUGH 530 PM EDT At 439 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Newport to near Carlisle to near Chambersburg. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation possible. Locations impacted include Harrisburg, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Enola, Shippensburg, Newport, Plainfield, Schlusser, Boiling Springs, Millersburg, Marysville, Mount Holly Springs, Lykens, Duncannon, Elizabethville, Williamstown, Newville, New Bloomfield, New Kingstown and New Buffalo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 25 DAYS AGO