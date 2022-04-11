ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin, PA

Crashes shut down I-81 in Dauphin, Cumberland counties

By Jenna Wise
 2 days ago
UPDATE: Worker assisting with broken-down box truck killed in I-81 crash, PennDOT says. UPDATE: I-81 north reopened around 10 a.m. Residual delays should be expected. Two crashes have completely closed Interstate...

