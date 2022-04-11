Trae Young Enjoys Best Season of His Career

The All-Star point guard averaged career-highs in ten different statistical categories.

The Atlanta Hawks finished their regular season yesterday with a record of 43-39. That's good enough to clinch the 9-seed in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament but a far cry from what the team and its fan hoped for entering the season.

The only silver lining to the frustrating season was the spectacular play of their All-Star point guard, Trae Young. Young made his case for First Team All-NBA by averaging 28.4 points and 9.7 assists in the 2021-22 regular season. More impressively, the 23-year-old became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and total assists . The only other player was Tiny Archibald in the 1972-73 season.

Additionally, Mike Conti of 92.9 FM The Game researched Young's career statistics and found that he averaged career-highs in ten different statistical categories this season. See Conti's tweet below:

Not bad for a player who was supposed to 'fall off' after the league implemented rule changes that directly impacted his game. Everyone familiar with his game and character knew that wasn't going to be the case. Keep in mind that doesn't include all of the other achievements and records he broke on a nightly basis.

Speaking of Young's character, let's celebrate what he accomplished off the court this season. In addition to making major donations and helping save a man's life, Young starred in national ad campaigns, and his debut signature sneaker with Adidas was a best seller .

'Ice Trae' is only 23 years old, and the sky is the limit for him. But before he conquers the next challenge standing before him, he will have to put on a show for the Hawks to survive the Play-In Tournament. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com.

