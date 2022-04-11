ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Trae Young Enjoys Best Season of His Career

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
All Hawks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uw6uc_0f5gd3jv00

The All-Star point guard averaged career-highs in ten different statistical categories.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Atlanta Hawks finished their regular season yesterday with a record of 43-39. That's good enough to clinch the 9-seed in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament but a far cry from what the team and its fan hoped for entering the season.

The only silver lining to the frustrating season was the spectacular play of their All-Star point guard, Trae Young. Young made his case for First Team All-NBA by averaging 28.4 points and 9.7 assists in the 2021-22 regular season. More impressively, the 23-year-old became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and total assists . The only other player was Tiny Archibald in the 1972-73 season.

Additionally, Mike Conti of 92.9 FM The Game researched Young's career statistics and found that he averaged career-highs in ten different statistical categories this season. See Conti's tweet below:

Not bad for a player who was supposed to 'fall off' after the league implemented rule changes that directly impacted his game. Everyone familiar with his game and character knew that wasn't going to be the case. Keep in mind that doesn't include all of the other achievements and records he broke on a nightly basis.

Speaking of Young's character, let's celebrate what he accomplished off the court this season. In addition to making major donations and helping save a man's life, Young starred in national ad campaigns, and his debut signature sneaker with Adidas was a best seller .

'Ice Trae' is only 23 years old, and the sky is the limit for him. But before he conquers the next challenge standing before him, he will have to put on a show for the Hawks to survive the Play-In Tournament. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com.

Recommended For You

Trae Young Demands Your Respect

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Trae Young Wears Kobe Bryant-Inspired Hoodie

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Frank Vogel Reportedly Knew The Los Angeles Lakers Wouldn't Have A Smooth Season When He Saw Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook Play Together In Preseason

The conversations surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers towards the end of the regular season have subsided, with the postseason getting underway in earnest during this week. However, one eye remains on what is transpiring in Los Angeles as the Lakers try to figure out where exactly things went so wrong for them so they can get around to fixing them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Hornets’ Miles Bridges speaks out on ‘unacceptable’ actions from NBA Play-In loss to Hawks

The Charlotte Hornets were bested by the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Play-In Tournament in a frustrating, 132-103 loss on Wednesday night. One of the Hornets’ best young players, Miles Bridges, didn’t put forth his best performance, as he scored just 12 points, was in foul trouble and finished a minus-30 for the game. Bridges’ frustrations boiled over when he threw his mouthpiece into the crowd, hitting a fan. The Hornets forward spoke out on his ‘unacceptable’ actions following the game, per ESPN.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James is salivating at the mouth to watch Darius Garland face Trae Young in Cavs-Hawks

The Los Angeles Lakers are not in the NBA playoffs this year, having failed to even qualify for the NBA play-in tournament, to the surprise of many. Now back home and done for the season, LeBron James took to social media ahead of the final round of the play-in tournament, honing in on a particular point guard matchup he’s eager to get a glimpse of. Via Twitter, the Lakers star revealed he’ll have his eyes glued to the matchup between Cleveland Cavaliers PG Darius Garland and Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young, offering the pair of young guards some glowing praise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Trae Young Hilariously Responds to Skip Bayless on Twitter

In case you missed it, the Hawks blew out the Hornets 132-103. Trae Young led the way with 24 points and 10 assists. Meanwhile, LaMelo Ball struggled offensively as the Hornets got eliminated from the Play-In Tournament for the second consecutive year. This comes on the heels of a segment...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Kobe Bryant
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Best#The Atlanta Hawks#First Team All Nba
ClutchPoints

Trae Young just pulled off the unthinkable to get Hawks into the playoffs

Look familiar? We saw Trae Young absolutely torch every single opponent in the NBA Playoffs last year and he showed up once again on Friday night, carrying the Atlanta Hawks to a crucial win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Play-In Tournament. Now, they head to the first round of the postseason for a meeting with the top-seeded Miami Heat, but to be honest, it looked like the Cavs had this game in the bag.
NBA
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Isaac Okoro coming off the bench on Friday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro is not in the starting lineup for Friday's Play-In game against the Atlanta Hawks. Okoro will move to the bench on Friday with Jarrett Allen returning to the starting lineup. Our models expect Okoro to play 24.6 minutes against the Hawks. Okoro's Friday projection includes...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Trae Young lifts Hawks past Cavaliers in play-in game

Trae Young scored 32 of his 38 points in the second half and the Atlanta Hawks overcame losing center Clint Capela to a knee injury to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 107-101 in the play-in Friday night and earn the Eastern Conference’s No. 8 playoff seed. Young started slowly for...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
Adidas
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
736
Followers
529
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy