East Texas woman dies after crashing into tree
WOOD COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – A Gilmer woman was killed early Sunday morning after her car crashed in Wood County.
A DPS report states that 47-year-old Elke Wieland Sanchez was driving down FM 2088 just before 3 a.m. in a 2004 Chevrolet Impala. The stretch of road is roughly 11 miles east of Quitman.
According to the report, Sanchez “failed to drive in a single lane and took faulty evasive action, entered into a side skid and struck a tree…”
The road conditions were dry and Sanchez was wearing a seat belt. She was pronounced dead on the scene by Judge Cindy Weems.
The crash remains under investigation.
