Wood County, TX

East Texas woman dies after crashing into tree

By Patrick Cunningham
 2 days ago

WOOD COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – A Gilmer woman was killed early Sunday morning after her car crashed in Wood County.

A DPS report states that 47-year-old Elke Wieland Sanchez was driving down FM 2088 just before 3 a.m. in a 2004 Chevrolet Impala. The stretch of road is roughly 11 miles east of Quitman.

According to the report, Sanchez “failed to drive in a single lane and took faulty evasive action, entered into a side skid and struck a tree…”

The road conditions were dry and Sanchez was wearing a seat belt. She was pronounced dead on the scene by Judge Cindy Weems.

The crash remains under investigation.

Warrant: Longview man recorded his own murder

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man who was shot and killed during a fight with a housemate ended up recording his own murder, according to arrest warrants obtained by KETK News. 49-year-old Michael Ralston was arrested for the killing of Eric Wynns, 44, back on March 19. He also was charged with stabbing Jonathan […]
LONGVIEW, TX
