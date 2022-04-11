East Texas woman dies after crashing into tree

WOOD COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – A Gilmer woman was killed early Sunday morning after her car crashed in Wood County.

A DPS report states that 47-year-old Elke Wieland Sanchez was driving down FM 2088 just before 3 a.m. in a 2004 Chevrolet Impala. The stretch of road is roughly 11 miles east of Quitman.

According to the report, Sanchez “failed to drive in a single lane and took faulty evasive action, entered into a side skid and struck a tree…”

The road conditions were dry and Sanchez was wearing a seat belt. She was pronounced dead on the scene by Judge Cindy Weems.

The crash remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.