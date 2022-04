Walgreens, one of the largest pharmacy chains in America, is being accursed of 'flooding' the state of Florida with opioids in a civil suit. The company is being sued by the state of Florida for allegedly failing to do its due diligence in filling opioid prescriptions from 1999 to 2020, and not diverting drugs away from patients that were likely to either abuse of illegally use the drugs.

