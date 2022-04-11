Leah Williamson labels England captaincy 'biggest honour in football'

A new study is under way to help the revival of pine martens, one of the UK’s rarest mammals.The elusive creatures, once written off as extinct in England, are strengthening their presence in Northumberland’s 63,000 hectare Kielder Forest, after being detected on cameras set up to monitor red squirrels four years ago.Martens are agile tree climbers, larger than stoats or ferrets, with bushy tails and grow up to 2ft long as adults.Forestry England, working with conservationists Johnny Birks and John Martin, has erected 50 pine marten boxes for the first time in England’s largest woodland.The boxes are situated in one...

