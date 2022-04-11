ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Leah Williamson labels England captaincy 'biggest honour in football'

By Ali Rampling
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Leah Williamson has branded being named England captain the 'biggest honour in football', after being confirmed captain for Euro...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

New study to boost elusive pine martens in England’s biggest forest

A new study is under way to help the revival of pine martens, one of the UK’s rarest mammals.The elusive creatures, once written off as extinct in England, are strengthening their presence in Northumberland’s 63,000 hectare Kielder Forest, after being detected on cameras set up to monitor red squirrels four years ago.Martens are agile tree climbers, larger than stoats or ferrets, with bushy tails and grow up to 2ft long as adults.Forestry England, working with conservationists Johnny Birks and John Martin, has erected 50 pine marten boxes for the first time in England’s largest woodland.The boxes are situated in one...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steph Houghton
Person
Leah Williamson
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Casey Stoney
SPORTbible

Olympic Sailor Eya Guezguez Dead At Just 17

Tragic news, just tragic news. It's been revealed that Tunisian sailor Eya Guezguez, 17, has tragically passed away during national team training, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced. The accident occurred when the boat she was sailing with her twin sister Sarra capsized in high winds in training. Eya...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Captaincy#Sky Sports#Uk#Arsenal#Lionesses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Northern Ireland vs England LIVE: Women’s World Cup qualifying result, final score, reaction as Lionesses win

Follow live updates as England take on Northern Ireland at a sold-out Windsor Park, with Sarina Wiegman’s side looking to close out their World Cup qualifying campaign by maintaining their 100 per cent record. The Lionesses are five points clear of Austria in Group D and their 10-0 vicotry over North Macedonia on Friday night was their seventh win from as many fixtures. Wiegman’s side have scored 63 times in their campaign so far and have yet to concede a goal - and striker Ellen White is now just four goals of Wayne Rooney’s England record . England beat Northern...
SPORTS
90min

90min

226
Followers
2K+
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy