Metro groups come together to combat violence taking over Atlanta’s streets

 3 days ago
Metro groups come together to combat violence taking over Atlanta’s streets The group went door to door to make sure young men know the resources available to keep them out of trouble. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

Several metro Atlanta groups met Sunday in a grassroots effort to combat the violence that has consumed the city’s streets.

The group went door to door to make sure young men know the resources available to keep them out of trouble.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill was with them as they went to several South Fulton neighborhoods talking to those who wanted to go down a different road.

They kicked things off in the parking lot of the Walmart on Old National Highway in College Park.

Multiple organizations like Let Us Make Man, Black Man Lab, I’m a Father First, Next Level Boys Academy, UPCEN and Young YMCA gathered to address the violence that has been taking over metro Atlanta.

“It’s a sign of hope. When people see, Black men come together and move together in unison for something good, it gives them hope. It gives them encouragement. It lets them see that everything they see on TV, on social media, it’s not all true,” said Mawuli Davis with Black Man Lab.

Davis said their goal is to reach those who want to change.

“We just want to connect with parents who are looking for resources. We want to connect to young men who are looking for an alternative to what they’re doing,” Davis said.

Sunday’s meeting comes on the heels of yet another violent weekend throughout the metro.

Early on Sunday morning, an 11-year-old boy was shot at the Golden Glide skating park on Wesley Chapel Road around 1 a.m.

That boy remains in critical condition.

Davis said they’re determined to not just talk about the violence but offer solutions and resources to end it.

“We suffer for lack of resources and knowledge. So we want to make sure that these young people know they have options,” Davis said.

Options that don’t have to end with guns or jail time.

Anthony Adams, the youth pastor at World Changers Church International, says often, such meetings are just one-off.

But not this meeting and not these men. They’re in it for the long haul.

“With everyone coming together, what the community has been missing is consistency. All of these individual organizations have been consistent. Now that we’re knocking on doors, we can now direct them to places that can give them consistency, accountability and discipleship,” Adams said.

The organizations say they will follow up with the parents and young men they met with on Sunday. They said Sunday’s meeting will not be the last.

11Alive

DeKalb County giving away 5,000 boxes of food today

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County is giving away 5,000 boxes of food on Saturday, in an effort the county says is aimed at helping families struggling with rising grocery prices ahead of Easter. In addition to the produce boxes, families will be able to receive dozens of eggs...
CBS 46

Woman pushed in Piedmont Hospital garage has died, charge upgraded

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman who was seriously injured when she was pushed in front of a vehicle in the parking garage at Piedmont Hospital on March 1 has died, according to police. Police say that the victim was in an argument with 69-year-old Gloria Franklin before she was...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

24-year-old father shot and killed outside downtown Atlanta venue

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a hookah lounge in downtown Atlanta early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened on the 250 block of Trinity Ave. around 6 a.m. Officers found a man dead from at least one gunshot wound in the middle of the street outside a building that houses a hookah lounge and a nightclub.
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police seek help after grandmother shot dead at Lakewood Heights gas station

Atlanta police are tapping the public for help gathering information in the fatal drive-by shooting of a grandmother at a Lakewood Heights gas station earlier this month. “Ms. Lashunder Edge was the victim of a barrage of gunfire that took place from moving vehicles as they were firing upon (other) targets. She was an unintended victim,” Atlanta police Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
