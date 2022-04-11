ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Warmer Temps This Week Just In Time For Opening Day!

By Morning Meteorologist Justin Chambers
foxbaltimore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — After being stuck with the clouds and cooler temps over the weekend, expect to see more sunshine with warmer temps Monday. It should be real nice for some baseball in Charm City with temps in the...

