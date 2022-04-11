ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grantville, GA

‘There’s a hole in our lives’: Community left with few answers after family killed in gun range

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DOJIW_0f5gbrQ400
Evelyn, Richard and Luke Hawk Evelyn, Richard and Luke Hawk were all found shot to death inside in the Lock, Stock and Barrel gun range Friday.

We are continuing to learn more about the grandparents and grandson killed inside the Grantville gun range the family owned.

The family’s pastor told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins that the family’s lives were led by faith.

Pastor Ben Sprenger with Emmanuel Baptist Church said he’s praying he will find the right words and enough strength to perform the funeral service for the three.

Investigators say Tommy Richard Hawk, his wife Evelyn and their grandson Luke were shot and killed Friday afternoon at their family-run business in Grantville — the Lock Stock & Barrel gun range.

“It’s up and down. A lot of different emotions,” Sprenger said about the last 48 hours for the small, tight-knit community.

The Hawks were part of the church’s small congregation of about 50 members. Losing three people in this way is inconceivable to them.

“There’s a hole in our lives now,” Sprenger said.

That void became a reality for the congregation on Sunday — the first Sunday that there have been three empty seats.

It was just last week that Luke Hawk was called on to lead the congregation in prayer.

“He turned 18 last December and I told him that I was going to call on him to pray soon. And he told his parents he didn’t want to do it, but it felt so good,” Sprenger said.

The Hawks were not only active in their church, but they were actively practicing and sharing their strong faith with their customers, even posting scripture on their business website with a standing invitation to church.

“They loved God. They feared God. They loved their community. They were passionate about people. They knew the gospel, Jesus Christ and repenting of their sins. And believed it,” Sprenger said.

While so many questions remain unanswered, the congregation is comforted knowing the answer to the most important question.

“This isn’t made up. This isn’t a game. This is real hope, and we are going to see them again. We believe that,” Sprenger said.

The funeral for the Hawks is set for Thursday.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grantville, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
11Alive

'My son's head was just gushing blood' | Father says lemurs attacked son at Georgia petting zoo

BOGART, Ga. — A toddler ended up in the hospital after his parents said he was attacked by lemurs at a petting zoo in Bogart, Georgia Saturday. "He’s got head injuries on the back of his head, scratches on his neck, and a scratch, a laceration under his eye," his father Ronnie Carroll said, as he shared photos of his 17-month-old son, Lawrence’s injuries after visiting the Half Moon Petting Zoo in Bogart. "I just assumed my son was going to pet goats and things like that."
BOGART, GA
Shropshire Star

Choirboy’s hidden note found in church pew 125 years on

The message from 13-year-old William Elliott was discovered during restoration work in Sunderland. A hidden message from an orphanage choirboy pleading not to be forgotten has been found after it lay undisturbed in a church pew for 125 years. The letter by 13-year-old William Elliott was written on August 11...
RELIGION
CBS 46

Woman pushed in Piedmont Hospital garage has died, charge upgraded

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman who was seriously injured when she was pushed in front of a vehicle in the parking garage at Piedmont Hospital on March 1 has died, according to police. Police say that the victim was in an argument with 69-year-old Gloria Franklin before she was...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
WRBL News 3

Sheriff: 7-month-old dead after family dog attack in Georgia

MARTINEZ, Ga. (AP) – A seven-month-old infant has died after being attacked by a family dog in suburban Augusta. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the attack happened around midday Tuesday at a home in the City of Martinez. The infant, Serenity Garnett, was being watched by her great-grandmother when the American Bulldog Great Pyrenees […]
MARTINEZ, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Service#Channel 2#The Lock Stock Barrel#Hawks
WRBL News 3

Death investigation underway at Wilson Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Heavy police and Fire & EMS presence has been reported at the Wilson Apartments on 8th Avenue. Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confirms there has been one death at the apartments. Details are limited at this time, Newton confirms a death investigation is underway. Columbus Police Sgt. Aaron Evrard says […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death

CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

“I believe she is the smallest baby ever to be born, with this condition, to survive”, Mother says a surgery using magnets helped doctors save the life of her newborn daughter

Mother says doctors performed a surgery and used magnets to save the life of her newborn daughter. The chief of pediatric surgery at the hospital told the parents that their daughter was the smallest baby ever to be born with this condition to survive. It remains unclear what causes this condition. The health officials believe the condition could be caused by abnormalities in the genes, pointing out that many sufferers also have problems with their digestive system, heart and kidneys. According to the medical personnel, the twins were born at the earliest age from which babies have been known to survive outside the womb.
NEBRASKA STATE
KOCO

Spencer family left with nothing after home burns to ground

SPENCER, Okla. — Everything left of Sue Lawson’s home is charred after a grass fire destroyed their home. For Lawson and her three great-granddaughters, there were 23 years of memories in their home. "Last night waking up at 3 and thinking ‘oh this is gone and it’s just...
SPENCER, OK
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
34K+
Followers
64K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy