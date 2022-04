BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday marks WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano’s 25th season covering the Baltimore Orioles’ home opener. As Viviano pointed out, there’s no shortage of ways to mark that passage of time. One such way is how players’ children are raised around the game. Years ago, for instance, Cal Ripken Jr. would bring his son, Ryan, to the team’s games. Nowadays, Ryan is a professional baseball player himself. While this year’s team is young, there are a few members of the Orioles franchise who are navigating the game and fatherhood at the same time. Last season was outfielder Austin Hays’ first as a...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO