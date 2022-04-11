ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern this week; storm threats mid-week

fox40jackson.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONDAY: A quick hitting opportunity for showers and storms will shift across central and southwest Mississippi to kick off your new work and school week – this could cause issues for the morning commute. Severe weather isn’t anticipated with this; most of the rain and storms should exit by midday. Expect...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS42.com

Weather Alert for Tuesday’s threat of severe storms

You need to be WEATHER ALERT on Tuesday!! A strong cold front will move across Alabama during the evening and into Tuesday night. It will be a partly cloudy, windy, warm and more humid day with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during afternoon and continuing into Tuesday night as a warm front moves across the state. A squall line will be moving across Mississippi throughout the day. Before it gets to Alabama, we will see individual thunderstorms developing around 2 PM over Western Alabama. As storms move into the state, a strong low-level jetstream will help enhance the severe weather threat.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KFVS12

First Alert: More cold, stormy weather possible this week

(KFVS) - A strong storm currently moving over the west coast will make its way across the country, causing stormy weather this week. Brian Alworth says tonight will be dry and cold again. Overnight lows look to range from the upper 20s north to the mid-30s south again, with some...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Tracking the threat of strong to severe storms tonight and tomorrow

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Strong to severe storms, then a cool down. We have a bit of a temperature spread this afternoon with cooler temperatures in the 50s to the north and 70s to the south in North Carolina. Clouds continue to roll in ahead of our next storm system. Showers and storms will be possible later this evening, overnight and Thursday. Most of the area is under a level 1 for severe storms today and the entire area is under a level 1 for severe storms on Thursday. This means that isolated severe storms will be possible. The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. There will be a lot of moisture available and these storms will be slow movers. We will want to watch out for localized flooding overnight and Thursday. Everything looks to exit the area after 7 PM on Thursday. We will continue to keep an eye on the timing. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
WTVW

Warmer Sunday ahead of unsettled pattern

SUNDAY: Sunny skies and much warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West-southwest winds 5-10 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: Staying clear and not as cool. Overnight lows in the low to middle 40s. MONDAY: Mostly clear early, then increasing clouds through the afternoon. Highs around 70. South-southeast winds 5-15 mph. MONDAY NIGHT:...
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Mid-Week Mess

The ABC 6 Weather Team is tracking a storm system that will shake-up the weather pattern a bit for the middle of the week. Steady, light showers are expected Tuesday, as temperatures stay in the middle to upper 40s. Up to a quarter to a half of an inch of rain is expected Tuesday alone. Wednesday is the transition day, as temperatures cool, and stay put in the 30s all-day. What this means is, we'll see a mix of rain & a little snow during the cooler periods Wednesday morning & evening, with light rain expected as temperatures are above-freezing during the afternoon. Very light, wet/slushy snow will be possible, with minor accumulations expected. A few slick roads will be the result late Wednesday night, very early Thursday morning. It should be noted, not much of the snow will stick, as we are mild for a good duration of this storm system, along with a pretty mild ground as well.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Tornado
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting A Dangerous Ice Storm This Week

If you're one of the many Ontarians basking in the morning sunshine on Monday, hoping the rest of the week will be blissful, you're in for a rude awakening. According to The Weather Network, a low-pressure system will bring a chaotic mix of rain and ice to southern Ontario by Wednesday, with the wintry onslaught expected to cause severe problems.
ENVIRONMENT
Power 96

Strong Mid Week Storm is Possible in Minnesota

UNDATED -- A strong system is expected to impact the Upper Midwest by midweek. Heavy precipitation and mixed precipitation are expected. WHAT WE KNOW: Shovelable and plowable snow is possible for portions of northern Minnesota. Significant ice accumulation from freezing rain is also possible. WHAT WE DON'T KNOW: When and...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Seven days of sunshine forecast for first week of spring

The first week of spring will usher in seven days of sunshine across the UK, forecasters have said.Sunday marked the start of the season, and the Met Office has forecast dry, sunny weather across the nation – with daytime temperatures in the mid to late teens for the coming week.Southern areas including parts of London and Cambridge are set to bask in up to 20C heat on Tuesday, and forecasters have advised anyone spending long periods outdoors to wear sunscreen.Following a warm weekend when the mercury hit 20.2C in Kinlochewe in Scotland, Met Office spokesperson Aidan McGivern said Britons can...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
KTBS

Next round of storms forecast for next week

SHREVEPORT, La. - Our projected next significant weather maker was located over the northern Pacific ocean as of Thursday evening. The preliminary forecast calls for the storm to move through next Wednesday. Severe weather is possible at that time. Rainfall could also be heavy. Here are the forecast rain totals.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WOWK

Storms coming mid week and a cold weekend ahead

Judge denies teenagers request for new sentence in …. Gov. Justice signs bill banning abortions based on …. Mason County man charged in Tudor’s Biscuit World …. Catlettsburg community grieves loss of marine killed …. Busy construction season underway. Severe Weather Awareness Week: StormTracker 13 Advantages. Where is the...
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy