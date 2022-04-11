Feit wins award

Paul Feit

Paul Feit, chair of mathematics at University of Texas Permian Basin, has been elevated to a Red Ribbon Level Member in the Texas Medical Association Foundation.

The Corporate Leadership Circle award (at the Red Ribbon Level) is recognition for 10 years of support for the TMA Foundation and the award-winning programs of the Texas Medical Association (TMA). Over the years, the Permian Basin Youth Chavarim has supported programs such as the Hard Hats for Little Heads and TMA’s immunization program (Be Wise-Immunize, now rebranded as Vaccines Defend What Matters).

“I am president of a local charity, the Permian Basin Youth Chavarim (PBYC),” Feit said. “I have served on the Executive Committee for 20-plus years. Our main purpose is to support Jewish activities for children and pre-college teens. When funds are available, we donate to secular community activities for all children in our mission’s age group. Our preference is support of activities rather than equipment; we feel that contributions of time and individual effort are easily overlooked in favor of hardware.”

For over a decade, PBYC has been able to support the initiative “Be Wise, Immunize” sponsored by TMA. This award recognizes the consistent history of donation.

“I am delighted to receive this award,” Feit said. “PBYC is small. We cannot really track the impact of our gifts very well. Recognition by recipients affirms us.”

He was presented with the award April 8.

In part, the letter notifying Feit said, “BECAUSE OF YOU, Texans improved their health through science-based education, access, and community activities funded by TMA’s philanthropic arm, TMA Foundation. We will publicly recognize Permian Basin Youth Chavarim (PBYC) at an in-person award presentation, in our monthly e-newsletter, and on our website as a longtime supporter.”

The PBYC is Temple Beth-El’s philanthropic arm, financed primarily from Bingo proceeds. Feit has led the allocations committee for years.

Texas Medical Association (TMA) was organized by 35 physicians in 1853 to serve the people of Texas in matters of medical care, prevention and cure of disease, and the improvement of public health. Today it is the largest state medical society in the nation with more than 55,000 physician and medical student members, TMA’s vision is still to “improve the health of all Texans.” It is located in Austin and has 110 component county medical societies around the state. TMA aggressively supports Texas physicians by providing distinctive solutions to the challenges they encounter in the practice of medicine.

TMA Foundation established the Corporate Leadership Circle in 2001 to recognize and thank corporate donors for their loyal support of the philanthropic arm of TMA and the excellent public health programs it funds. Institutions that donate five years or more (consecutively or not) become members automatically. Recognition increases with additional years of support.