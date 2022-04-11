ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Man accused of killing father denied bond in Greenville Co.

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of killing his father was denied bond Friday in Greenville County.

We previously reported that deputies said Aaron Bruhn, 21, shot and killed his father, Johnathan Bruhn, in the morning hours of Jan. 11 at his home on High Peak Drive in Greenville.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies searched for Aaron Bruhn and later located him on the side of the road near Crestwood Drive and Hillandale Road.

Deputies arrested and charged Aaron Bruhn with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On Friday, a judge denied bond for Aaron Bruhn pending a mental evaluation.

